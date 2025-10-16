West Bengal Governor Submits Detailed Report On Durgapur Gangrape To President Murmu, MHA

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Wednesday put up a detailed report before President Droupadi Murmu and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding the alleged gangrape of a Dalit medical student in West Burdwan district's Durgapur town.

Report After Visiting Victim's Family

A Raj Bhavan source corroborated that the submission by the Governor consists of observations made during his Durgapur visit last week, as well as information from his meetings with the victim's family. The precise contents of the top-level report are not available.

Governor Shows Serious Concern Over Women Safety

Addressing a chamber of commerce function in Kolkata, Governor Bose made forceful statements regarding the state's slipping law and order record, especially with regard to crimes against women.

"In the wake of the recent string of crimes against women, including the one at Durgapur, it is no longer possible to say that West Bengal is safe for women," he said.

Criticism of Police And Ruling Dispensation

The Governor was not shy to criticise the administration of the state police and the Trinamool Congress ruling government.

He claimed that the increasing trend of sexual offenses reflects a deeper failure of the system. "What we are witnessing now is merely the tip of the iceberg. Hidden beneath it is a more profound problem, and that is the incompetence of the people who are supposed to manage the system," Bose stated.

The Governor also condemned the police for their poor handling of the cases, calling West Bengal an indication of a 'soft state.'

"The primary responsibility of the people is to ensure law & order in the state. As a Governor, I cannot comment that the police administration here is doing its job.". The present scenario in West Bengal carries the marks of a 'soft state' where the use and implementation of legal provisions do not suit. Police are not doing the required job in implementing the law," he went on to say, laying the onus of violence and anarchy squarely upon the law enforcement agencies.

Details Of The Durgapur Incident

The accident, on the evening of October 10, occurred to a second-year Odisha student studying medicine in a private medical college and hospital in Durgapur.

Early reports indicate that the victim was attacked after stepping out of the college campus at around 8 p.m. to buy food. She is said to have been dragged into a nearby forest and gang raped. Six people have been arrested so far by police in connection with the case, and all of them are in custody.

