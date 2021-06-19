West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar calls post-poll violence in state 'worst since independence'

New Delhi: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is on a four-day visit to New Delhi, postponed departure to Kolkata and is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a second time to discuss the law and order situation in the state.

While talking to reporters in the national capital, Dhankhar called the post-poll violence in Bengal the worst one ever seen since Independence.

This is an occasion for us to believe in democracy, constitution, rule of law. I appeal to bureaucracy & police to confine to their code of conduct & regulations. Such kind of post-poll violence is worst seen since independence: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in Delhi pic.twitter.com/y5lGhvD9eu — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2021

"This is an occasion for us to believe in democracy, constitution, rule of law. I appeal to bureaucracy & police to confine to their code of conduct & regulations. Such kind of post-poll violence is worst seen since independence," he told ANI.

Dhankhar was to leave for Kolkata on Friday afternoon but he postponed his departure for another round of meeting with the Home Minister.

Earlier, Dhankhar had a meeting with Shah on Thursday during which he reportedly briefed the home minister about the law and order situation in the state post-polls.

Dhankhar had arrived in the national capital on Tuesday.

Before arriving at Delhi, the WB governor had sent a report to the Centre on the violence that allegedly took place soon after the Assembly polls in Bengal. He had slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her handling of the situation.