हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar calls post-poll violence in state 'worst since independence'

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is on a four-day visit to New Delhi, postponed departure to Kolkata and is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a second time to discuss the law and order situation in the state.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar calls post-poll violence in state &#039;worst since independence&#039;
(Image courtesy: Twitter)

New Delhi: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is on a four-day visit to New Delhi, postponed departure to Kolkata and is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a second time to discuss the law and order situation in the state.

While talking to reporters in the national capital, Dhankhar called the post-poll violence in Bengal the worst one ever seen since Independence.

"This is an occasion for us to believe in democracy, constitution, rule of law. I appeal to bureaucracy & police to confine to their code of conduct & regulations. Such kind of post-poll violence is worst seen since independence," he told ANI.

Dhankhar was to leave for Kolkata on Friday afternoon but he postponed his departure for another round of meeting with the Home Minister. 

Earlier, Dhankhar had a meeting with Shah on Thursday during which he reportedly briefed the home minister about the law and order situation in the state post-polls.

Dhankhar had arrived in the national capital on Tuesday.

Before arriving at Delhi, the WB governor had sent a report to the Centre on the violence that allegedly took place soon after the Assembly polls in Bengal. He had slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her handling of the situation.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jagdeep DhankharWest BengalAmit ShahMamata Banerjee
Next
Story

Political Parties in Kashmir welcome PM’s initiative of calling All-Party meet

Must Watch

PT9M10S

Is something big going to happen in Jammu and Kashmir?