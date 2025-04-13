'West Bengal Has Become A Light Version Of Bangladesh': Sukanta Majumdar Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Murshidabad Violence

Kolkata: Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the recent violence in Murshidabad district, saying that if the BJP forms the government in the state, strict action will be taken against the perpetrators.

"The situation has improved a bit (in Murshidabad) after the deployment of central forces, but the situation is still not such that Hindus can live freely with their heads held high. People who fled from the Murshidabad district and went to Malda as refugees are still not ready to return," Majumdar said.

He further alleged that Mamata Banerjee has succeeded in turning West Bengal into a "light version of Bangladesh."

"Hindus of Bengal have understood that Mamata Banerjee has succeeded in making West Bengal a light version of Bangladesh," he said.

Majumdar thanked the special bench of the Calcutta High Court for ordering the deployment of central forces in Murshidabad, which he said helped bring the situation under some control.

He also urged the Hindu community to unite and fight democratically in the upcoming Assembly elections to prevent West Bengal from becoming "like Bangladesh."

"Hindus will have to unite and fight democratically. We promise that after the BJP government is formed, the BJP government and the police will take action against those who carry out such incidents. We will bring such a law that the rioters who destroy the temples and houses of Hindus will be made to compensate for the loss, their houses will be auctioned and that amount will be given to the Hindus. If someone instigates violence from a religious place, that place will be closed. If the present government makes this law, our MLAs will support it," he further said.

Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday assured that strict law and order would be maintained in violence-hit areas and warned that no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

Bose said in a video message, said, "Let the miscreants and their godfathers realise that nobody will be allowed to take the law into their own hands."

Governor Bose said that Raj Bhavan's core group is monitoring the situation in Murshidabad and other violence-hit areas in real time.

"Raj Bhavan's core group has been monitoring the situation in Murshidabad and other violence-hit areas in real time. Discussions have been held between the governor and the chief Minister. The government of India, the Ministry of Home Affairs, is watching the situation diligently and effectively. Situation reports have been gathered from the law enforcement authorities, including the BSF and the local police," Bose said.

Three people were killed in the Murshidabad district following violent clashes linked to protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, the police said on Saturday.

West Bengal Police have arrested 150 individuals in connection with the Murshidabad violence. According to a police statement, adequate police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, Suti, and other affected areas to maintain order.

BJP MP from Purulia Jyotirmay Singh Mahato has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging the imposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia, and South 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal, citing a deteriorating security situation and alleging targeted violence against the Hindu community.

On Saturday, a special bench of the Calcutta High Court ordered the deployment of central forces "immediately" in Murshidabad in the wake of widespread violence in the district during the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act that resulted in three deaths so far.