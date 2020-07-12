West Bengal Hindu Samhati leader Tapan Ghosh died of coronavirus COVID-19

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Kolkata: Right-wing organisation Hindu Samhati leader Tapan Ghosh, 67, who had tested COVID-19 positive, died at a city hospital on Sunday.

He was survived by two sisters. According to his associates, Ghosh was admitted to a city-based private hospital last week.

"Tapan Ghosh died this evening. He was one of the most dedicated soldiers fighting for Hindu unity and sangathan in West Bengal," senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Swapan Dasgupta tweeted.

Dasgupta said Ghosh gave his entire life to the cause, inspiring thousands through personal examples.

"He will always be remembered and provide constant inspiration. Om shanti," he added.

Ghosh was formerly an RSS pracharak since 1975. Later he had formed Hindu Samhati in 2008, following some ideological differences with the organisation. In 2018, he left Hindu Samhati.

