West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday issued a strong warning amid rising political tensions, stating that no one can stop her from taking her message across the country if trouble continues in Bengal.

"I work in Bengal. The people of Bengal have elected me. Let me work in Bengal. If I have a problem in Bengal, I will go all over India," Mamata said.

While attacking the BJP, Mamata added, "You can't stop me. I will see how many detention camps you can take me to. I will speak in Bengali. If the people of Bengal are kept in detention camps, the people of Bengal will also keep the BJP in detention camps politically through the elections."

Mamata also raised a question with the centre over the Matua and Rajbongshi issue and said, "Matua-speaking people have been tortured in Maharashtra. Many Rajbongshis have been pushed back to Bangladesh and put in jail."

Reacting to Bihar's SIR, she said. "I have heard in Bihar that 30.5 lakh votes have been deleted. The BJP won in Maharashtra. Otherwise, you can't win. This has happened in Delhi too. That is also being planned. They are also our brothers and sisters. There is also planning to launch in Bengal. We will fight inch by inch. We will not give up an inch of land without a fight. "

Meanwhile, reacting to CM's statement, Adhikari said that Mamata Banerjee is backing and providing security to Rohingya Muslims. He alleged that there is no fencing in the area of 540 kilometres and CM Mamata has not given land to the Home Department.

"Mamata Banerjee has come out on the streets to provide security to Rohingya Muslims. BJP MLAs have only one demand that the name of any Rohingya Muslim will not be there in the voter list of Bengal. There is no fencing in the area of 540 kilometers. Mamata Banerjee has not given land to the Home Department," he said.

He further claimed that CM Mamata is getting fake Aadhar cards, fake EPIC cards, and there are at least one crore Rohingya Muslims in the entire voter list.

"Mamata Banerjee is getting fake Aadhar cards, fake EPIC cards made. And there are at least one crore Rohingya Muslims in the entire voter list. Thirty lakh names were deleted in Bihar. There must be at least ninety lakh here...All Indian names will remain, but Rohingya Muslim names will not remain in the voters' list," he added.