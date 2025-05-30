West Bengal: Know How West Midnapore Residents Get Medicines At 90 % Discount Through Jan Aushadhi Kendras

Residents of West Bengal’s West Midnapore district are increasingly benefiting from the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), a flagship initiative of the Central government aimed at making quality medicines affordable and accessible for all. Under the scheme, Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been established in various parts of the district, offering essential medicines at discounts ranging from 50 per cent to 90 per cent. These outlets are proving to be a lifeline for many, especially those from economically weaker sections.

The response from the public has been overwhelmingly positive. Locals said that the medicines available at the Kendras are not only affordable but also effective and reliable. Several such Kendras are already operational in West Midnapore, and there is growing demand for more to be opened in remote areas.

Santu Ghosh, an operator of one of the Kendras, shared his experience with IANS.

“I’ve been running this shop for a year now. Initially, people were hesitant as they were unfamiliar with generic medicines. But after advertisements, the response has been very good. For instance, paracetamol costs just Rs 15 for 15 tablets here. Outside, it’s much costlier. The scheme offers medicines at a 50 per cent to 90 per cent discount. I thank the Prime Minister for this initiative, which helps common people access quality medicines at such low prices.”

Harvinder Singh, a regular customer, said: "I’ve been getting my medicines from here for some time now. It’s really good. The quality is excellent,t and it's saving us a lot of money"

Launched in November 2008 by the Department of Pharmaceuticals under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, the PMBJP aims to provide quality generic medicines through Jan Aushadhi Kendras across India. The scheme has gained momentum under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with thousands of such Kendras now operating nationwide.

To promote the use of generic medicines, March 7 is observed annually as 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas.' This year, a week-long campaign from March 1 to 7 featured events and awareness drives across the country, further encouraging people to make use of the Kendras.