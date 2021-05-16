West Bengal lockdown begins today, check complete list of restrictions and exemptions

New Delhi: The West Bengal government clamped a lockdown from Sunday (May 16) in order to put a halt to the rising COVID-19 cases.

The lockdown will be enforced till May 30 with several new measures declared by the state government.

The announcement came on a day when the state reported 19,511 fresh infections, which pushed the tally to 11,14,313. With 144 fatalities due to COVID-19, the highest so far in a single day, the toll stands at 13,137 on Saturday, as per the state health department.

Here’s what will remain open:

1. Retail shops, including markets selling vegetables, fruits, milk will remain open from 7 am till 10 am.

2. Sweetmeat shops are allowed to remain open from 10 am to 5 pm.

3. Medical shops and optical shops can stay open as usual.

4. Metro services will operate only for people engaged in emergency services.

5. Essential services will be allowed to function.

6. Bank hours have been restricted from 10 am to 2 pm.

Here’s what will remain closed:

1. All schools, colleges, educational institutions and Anganwadi centres will remain closed.

2. No movement of people and vehicles will be allowed from 9 pm to 5 am.

3. All private and government offices will remain closed, except those involved in emergency and essential services.

4. Local trains, metro services, inter state bus/train services, Inland Waterways will remain shut.

5. All shopping complexes, malls, bars, sports complexes, pubs and beauty parlours will remain closed.

6. Intra-state goods truck movement has been restricted except for essential supplies.

7. Parks and zoos will remain closed.

8. All political, entertainment, cultural, religious gathering are prohibited.

Live TV