/Goodbye ‘West Bengal’? A name change bill heading to assembly

Kolkata: A new name could be coming for West Bengal. State BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya said a bill to rename the state as ‘Paschim Banga’ is likely to be brought in the assembly during the next session.
He made the announcement while responding to a question about the proposed construction of a ‘Paschim Banga Bhavan’ in Varanasi. He said the decision to use the name was intended “to connect it with its history”.
“You will not have to utter names like Bangla or West Bengal anymore because the state government will very soon introduce a bill, possibly in the next session of the assembly, to rename our state Paschim Banga, keeping in line with its history,” he said.
The proposed name would also replace the earlier ‘Bangla’ proposal that was pushed by the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. The move brings back an issue that has been discussed by successive governments in the state for more than two decades.
The first major attempt to change the state's name dates back to 1999, when the Left Front government headed by Jyoti Basu took up the issue. ‘Bangla’ and ‘Paschim Bangla’ were among the names considered at the time. But political consensus needed to take the proposal through could not be reached at that time.
The issue returned soon after the TMC came to power in 2011. The Mamata Banerjee government initially favoured ‘Paschimbanga’. An all-party meeting backed the proposal, and the state government planned to send the resolution to Parliament for approval.
One reason behind the proposed renaming of the state cited at the time was the state's position near the bottom of the alphabetical list of Indian states. The government argued that this affected the order in which Bengal's representatives got an opportunity to speak at national meetings.
That proposal did not receive the required approval from the Centre.
The TMC government revived the effort in 2016 with three versions of the name. It proposed ‘Bangla’ in Bengali, ‘Bengal’ in English and ‘Bangal’ in Hindi. The Centre asked the state to suggest a single name.
In July 2018, the West Bengal Assembly unanimously passed a resolution proposing ‘Bangla’ as the state's name in all languages. The resolution was sent to the Union government for approval.
That proposal also failed to move ahead. The Centre raised the similarity between ‘Bangla’ and Bangladesh as one of the issues requiring consideration. Changing a state's name requires approval from the Centre and Parliament, followed by a constitutional amendment.
The latest proposal goes back to a name that has appeared several times in Bengal's renaming debate. Bhattacharya has said the government wants a name that retains a historical association with the state.
He made it clear that the government does not intend to revive the earlier ‘Bangla’ proposal. The proposed name is Paschim Banga, and reports suggest that the government intends to use the name in English as well rather than retaining ‘West Bengal’.
The announcement also came in the context of the proposed ‘Paschim Banga Bhavan’ in Varanasi. The state culture and tourism department, the Centre and descendants of the former royal family of Cooch Behar are involved in plans for the facility. It is expected to serve as a cultural centre and provide accommodation for visitors from Bengal travelling to the city.
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