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Goodbye ‘West Bengal’? A name change bill heading to assembly

The proposed name has a long history and previously stalled under both Left Front and TMC governments.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 08:35 AM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 08:38 AM IST
Goodbye ‘West Bengal’? A name change bill heading to assembly
Image Credit: West Bengal BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya.

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