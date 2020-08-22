West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand likely to witness heavy rainfall between August 24-26: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday (August 22, 2020) said that West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand are likely to witness 'very heavy rainfall' between August 24-26.

"Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha during 24th-26th August with extremely heavy falls on 25th and very heavy falls over Gangetic West Bengal on 25th & 26th and over Jharkhand on 26th August," said the IMD in its latest weather bulletin.

They said that due to likely formation of the Low-Pressure Area over North Bay of Bengal around August 24, rainfall activity is likely to increase over east and adjoining central India from August 24.

The IMD also said that moderate thunderstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places very likely over South Rajasthan, Bihar, West Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during next 24 hours.

"The Well Marked Low-Pressure Area lies over Northwest Madhya Pradesh & neighbourhood. It is very likely to move nearly westwards across Rajasthan during the next 2 days," said the IMD.

As per the IMD, the monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position and is likely to remain active during the next 2-3 days.

Under the influence of the above systems:

(i) Isolated extremely heavy falls are very likely over Rajasthan and Gujarat between August 22-24.

(ii) Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over West Madhya Pradesh and Konkan and Goa during next 24 hours and over ghat areas of Central Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan during next 2-3 days.