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  • /West Bengal overhauls OBC reservation, cuts quota from 17% to 7% | DNA Analysis

West Bengal overhauls OBC reservation, cuts quota from 17% to 7% | DNA Analysis

West Bengal has reduced its OBC reservation quota from 17% to 7% after passing amendment Bills that retain 66 communities and remove 113 from the OBC list. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 11:28 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 11:28 PM IST
West Bengal overhauls OBC reservation, cuts quota from 17% to 7% | DNA Analysis

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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