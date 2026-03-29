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NewsIndiaWest Bengal polls 2026: Congress releases full list of 284 candidates, fields Adhir Ranjan from Baharampur
2026 WEST BENGAL ELECTIONS

West Bengal polls 2026: Congress releases full list of 284 candidates, fields Adhir Ranjan from Baharampur

The party has fielded Pradip Prasad from Bhabanipur, a constituency previously won by Mamata Banerjee. The list also features former MP Mausam Noor from Malatipur.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2026, 08:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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West Bengal polls 2026: Congress releases full list of 284 candidates, fields Adhir Ranjan from Baharampur(Image Credit: ANI)

Congress released the full list of 284 candidates for West Bengal Assembly Election on Sunday,  fielding Adhir Ranjan Choudhury from Baharampur.

The party has fielded Pradip Prasad from Bhabanipur, a constituency previously won by Mamata Banerjee. The list also features former MP Mausam Noor from Malatipur.

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Other candidates include Madhap Rai from Darjeeling, Abdul Hannan from Sujapur, Susmita Biswas from Dum Dum, Gautam Bhattacharya from Diamond Harbour, Souvik Mukherjee from Asansol Dakshin, and Prasenjit Puitandi from Asansol Uttar.

The candidate list was announced a day after senior Congress leaders met to finalise it for the upcoming elections.

The party has opted to contest the polls independently, in an election largely seen as a direct contest between Mamata Banerjee’s TMC and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

West Bengal will vote in two phases, with polling scheduled for April 23 and April 29, while the counting of votes will take place on May 4.

In the 2021 West Bengal assembly election, which was held in eight phases, the Trinamool Congress achieved a landslide win, securing 213 seats, while the Congress and its Left Front ally failed to win any seats.

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