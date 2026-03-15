West Bengal Polls 2026: Why the state will vote in 2 phases instead of 8 like in 2021

The Election Commission of India on Sunday announced the schedule for Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, along with the Union Territory of Puducherry.

In a notable change from the previous election cycle, voting in West Bengal will take place in just two phases, on April 23 and April 29, instead of the eight phases seen during the 2021 Assembly polls.

During the last election, polling in the state was spread across nearly a month. The first phase began in March, and the eighth and final phase was held on April 29.

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Explaining the decision, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said the poll body had held extensive deliberations before reducing the number of phases.

“With regards to the West Bengal elections to be held in two phases instead of eight phases earlier, the Commission has held detailed deliberations, and in its considered opinion, it was found necessary to reduce the number of phases and bring it down to an extent where it is convenient for everybody,” he said.

Officials said the Commission also discussed the issue during its recent two-day visit to West Bengal, when it met representatives of several political parties.

Political leaders have often argued that elections spread over multiple phases prolong the campaign period, increasing both costs and the physical demands on candidates and party workers.

A lengthy polling schedule also makes the election process more expensive and tiring for those involved.

Security considerations remain an important factor in the planning of elections in West Bengal, a state known for intense political competition. According to sources, around 480 battalions of central security forces have already been deployed to ensure peaceful polling and maintain law and order during the election period.

The Chief Election Commissioner also referred to concerns over violence during earlier elections.

“With regards to the police officers who were involved in the violence in earlier elections, the list has been sought, as is known to the media during our visit to West Bengal, and necessary action as per law shall be taken,” Kumar said.

#WATCH | Delhi: On conducting the West Bengal Assembly elections in only 2 phases, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar says, "With regards to the West Bengal elections to be held in two phases instead of eight phases earlier, the Commission has held detailed deliberations… pic.twitter.com/mRFi63mi0o — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2026

He further noted that the Supreme Court of India had directed the preparation of a supplementary voter list under the supervision of judges working with the Calcutta High Court.

“With regards to the supplementary list, as per the orders of the Supreme Court, the learned judges working under the directions of the High Court of Calcutta would be bringing out this supplementary list and as and when the supplementary list of names are coming out, they shall be included in addition to the existing electors,” he added.