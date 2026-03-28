'Now, it's Bengal's turn': Amit Shah targets TMC, releases chargesheet on 15-year rule ahead of polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday released the Bharatiya Janata Party's list of charges against the ruling TMC.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the chargesheet highlights key issues from the Trinamool Congress government’s 15 years in power.

Shah added that while the TMC may dismiss it as a BJP document, it actually reflects the concerns of the people of Bengal, with the party merely giving voice to them.

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"In today’s press conference, our chargesheet focuses on issues against the 15 years of governance by the Trinamool Congress government. While the Trinamool Congress may claim that this chargesheet belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party, I believe the people of Bengal have presented a chargesheet against Mamata Banerjee and her government, and the Bharatiya Janata Party is giving a voice to it," he said.

Kolkata, West Bengal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "In today’s press conference, our chargesheet focuses on issues against the 15 years of governance by the Trinamool Congress government. While the Trinamool Congress may claim that this chargesheet belong to the Bharatiya… pic.twitter.com/rhl4Ba01d1 — IANS (@ians_india) March 28, 2026

Speaking about the upcoming West Bengal elections and releasing a chargesheet against the TMC government, Home Minister Shah said, "The security of the entire country is inextricably linked to the outcome of the Bengal elections. Only one route remains through which infiltrators enter the country, compromising national security. Therefore, the Bengal election is vital for Bengal in many respects. Bengal must align itself with the rapid pace of progress and development currently sweeping the nation, a journey characterised by trust and a liberation from the terror of fear. This election is the opportunity to make that decisive choice."

Highlighting development under BJP-led governments, Shah said, "The double-engine government has many examples of transforming states; Uttar Pradesh went from being underdeveloped to unparalleled development; Madhya Pradesh set new standards in progress; Assam, which had years of insurgency, is now seeing a semiconductor plant being set up. Now, it is Bengal’s turn."

Speaking about the BJP’s electoral prospects in the region, Shah said, "With the victory in Bengal, after a long time, Anga, Banga, and Kalinga will all come under the rule of one party. Bihar already has an NDA government, Odisha has a BJP government, and now Bengal will also have a BJP government. In this way, a full-majority government will guarantee Bengal’s development. Mamata Didi has always played victim politics."

The political environment has heated up, with parties intensifying efforts to woo voters ahead of the upcoming election. The 2026 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting on May 4.

(With agencies' inputs)