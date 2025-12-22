West Bengal Polls: Former TMC Leader Humayun Kabir Launches His Party, Flag Amid Babri Row

Former TMC MLA Humayun Kabir on Monday officially launched his new political outfit, the Janata Unnayan Party (JUP), and unveiled the party flag. This comes as the state is scheduled to conduct Assembly elections in 2026.

IANS reported that Kabir said that he plans to contest from over 100 constituencies in the polls next year.

Murshidabad, West Bengal: Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir officially launches his Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) and flagoffs the party flag. pic.twitter.com/Zdb3bCmvby — IANS (@ians_india) December 22, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Humayun Kabir was suspended from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party, Trinamool Congress (TMC). He was the legislator from the Bharatpur Assembly constituency in the minority-dominated Murshidabad district.

Humayun Kabir has also claimed that he is confident that the candidates of his new political outfit will win a substantial number of seats in the Assembly elections, and thus would become a factor in the formation of the new state cabinet after the polls.

Also Check- Humayun Kabir Suspension: How Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Snatched Bite From BJP's Mouth Over Babari Row

The leader had also given a call to all anti-Trinamool Congress and anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) political forces to unite with him.

Notably, he has also stated that his party will field candidates both against the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, at Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in South Kolkata, as well as against the leader of the opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, at Nandigram Assembly Constituency in East Midnapore district.

Why Was Humayun Kabir Suspended?

After being censured by the TMC leadership several times, he was officially suspended from the party earlier this month, days before the foundation-stone laying function for the proposed Babri Mosque was organised at Beldanga on December 6.

The proposed mosque will be set up in line with the original structure at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, which was demolished on December 5, 1992.

(with IANS inputs)