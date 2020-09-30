West Bengal records 3,188 new COVID-19 cases, 62 more deaths in last 24 hours

Kolkata: West Bengal on Tuesday (September 29) recorded 3,188 new cases of COVID-19, taking its tally to 2,53,768, as per a bulletin issued by the Health Department. The COVID-19 toll rose to 4,899 after 62 more people died. In the last 24 hours, 43,769 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, it said.

Since Monday, 2,961 people have recovered, improving the discharge rate to 87.80 per cent, while 2,22,805 people have recovered from the disease in the state so far. There are 26,064 active cases in the state at present.

Kolkata witnessed 15 new deaths, 11 fatalities were reported from the North 24 Parganas district, seven from Nadia, and five each from Bankura and South 24 Parganas, the bulletin said, adding that 45 of the latest deaths were due to comorbidities and COVID-19 was incidental.

The highest 634 new cases were detected in the North 24 Parganas district, while Kolkata reported 608 new infections, the bulletin said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is at present touring north Bengal, has appreciated the role of state officials in fight against COVID-19.

At an administrative review meeting in Siliguri, she has said, "I thank everybody all those who have been working hard, resulting in less number of people falling prey to the disease. The death rate is low here and we have to bring it further down."

The Chief Minister further added, "Policemen are getting infected with the coronavirus most, so they should take extra measures. We have to take precaution since Alipurduar is a border area. Siliguri is also the gateway to the north-eastern region."