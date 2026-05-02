West Bengal repolling: Over 70 per cent turnout in Magrahat Paschim and Diamond Harbour till 3 pm

West Bengal repolling: The repolling for 15 polling booths under two Assembly constituencies in South 24 Paraganas district of West Bengal is underway. Notably, the voter turnout for the repolling across 11 polling booths in Magrahat Paschim Assembly hit 72.5 per cent, while the 4 booths in the Diamond Harbour Assembly recorded a turnout of 72.36 per cent, taking the combined turnout to 72.43 per cent till 3 pm on Saturday.

The repolling is underway, with the micro-observers keeping a close watch on the polling, while monitoring is being done from the Kolkata Election Commission office.

The previous two phases of the West Bengal Assembly elections witnessed a record high voter turnout of 92.67 per cent in 142 constituencies.

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Voting is taking place at booths 46, 126, 127, 128, 142, 214, 215, 216, 230, 231, 232 in Magrahat (Paschim) and 117, 179, 194, 243 in Diamond Harbour, as per IANS.

Officially, the polling at these 15 booths will continue till 6 pm. However, in case some voters are found standing in the queue at 6 pm, then polling will continue until the last voter casts his/her vote.

Also Read: Falta residents protest ahead of West Bengal Election results; allege TMC intimidation, CRPF, RAF deployed

West Bengal repolling

Repolling began today at 11 polling booths in Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency and four booths in the Diamond Harbour constituency in South 24 Parganas district amid heavy security deployment. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed near the polling booth to prevent any disruptions during the voting process.

The re-polling comes after BJP's West Bengal co-incharge, Amit Malviya, alleged that voters were prevented from choosing the party candidate at several polling booths in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency during phase two of the Assembly elections in the State, according to ANI.

The BJP has fielded Dipak Kumar Halder against TMC's sitting MLA Panna Lal Halder in Diamond Harbour. They are facing a repeat clash after Panna Lal Halder defeated the BJP candidate in the last elections by a margin of 16,996 (7.6 per cent) votes.

In the Magrahat Paschim constituency, TMC's Samim Ahamed Molla is pitted against BJP's Goursundar Ghosh. The seat has been held by the TMC MLA Gias Uddin Molla since its formation in 2011.

West Bengal elections 2026

The two-phase Assembly polls in West Bengal were conducted on April 23 and April 29. In the first phase, there was polling for 152 assembly constituencies, and in the second phase, there was polling for the remaining 142 Assembly constituencies.

Both Diamond Harbour and Magrahat (Paschim) Assembly constituencies went to the polls in the second phase of the two-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal on April 29.

The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on Monday, May 4.

(with agencies' inputs)

Also Read: West Bengal election: Voters in Diamond Harbour say re-polling 'fine'