West Bengal results - A ghost from the past? Lessons Mamata Banerjee and TMC did not learn from 2011

West Bengal results: A new dawn stands on the doorstep of West Bengal as the outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress’s reign comes to an end. In the Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious, defeating the ruling TMC. This election is a ghost from the past; it serves as a reminder of 2011.

Over a decade ago, Mamata Banerjee, better known as Didi in Bengal, rose to prominence after opposing the then Left Front-led government and its policies on industrialisation. She emerged victorious in 2011, ousting the Left-led government and ending the 34-year-long rule of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

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Not only in 2011, but she also secured a landslide victory in the West Bengal Assembly election in both 2016 and 2021.

However, the 2026 election results proved to be immensely disappointing for Didi. She was defeated in the Bhabanipur seat, where BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari won by a margin of over 15,000 votes. Her party managed to secure only around 80 seats out of the 292 Assembly constituencies declared so far.

The TMC has faced a massive defeat, but when it comes to why this happened, the question arises: Were there signs that Didi missed?

The answer lies in her failure to learn, or rather incorporate, the lessons from the 2011 election when she ousted the CPI(M).

What Changed Between 2011 and 2026

In 2011, Mamata Banerjee’s rise was built on a powerful anti-incumbency wave against the government as she was positioned as a grassroots leader, accessible and aligned with public sentiment.

By 2026, the same complaints had resurfaced, this time against the TMC government.

The period of Left Front rule in West Bengal (1977–2011), led mainly by Communist Party of India (Marxist), was not only marked by the decades of political violence but also by the misgovernance, misplaced priorities and economic decline of a state that was once thriving.

When the TMC overtook power in 2011, West Bengal had one of the highest debt burdens among Indian states at over Rs 2 lakh crore. The unemployment was high and the economy was also not performing well compared to many other states. The lack of rule of law was a major concern as people feared for their lives.

Fast forward to 2026. Almost nothing has changed. The state is a high-debt welfare-heavy state with significant repayment burden. The debt of the state stands around Rs 8 lakh crores while the corruption, lawlessness and unemployment remains kye challenge. While Mamata Banerjee rose to power while promising to resolve the issues, the ecosystem remains largely unchanged, with the TMC replacing the Left at the power corridors.

These were not new challenges; they echoed the very criticisms Mamata Banerjee had once levelled against the Left Front government.

A full circle moment

The 2026 verdict brings West Bengal’s politics full circle. For Mamata Banerjee and the TMC, the lesson is stark: political mandates built on change also require constant renewal.

In the end, the result indicates that West Bengal did not just vote for a new government: it voted for change, as it did 15 years ago.

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