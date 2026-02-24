West Bengal road crash: CCTV footage shows tanker lose control, crashing into roadside shops

West Bengal road crash: A shocking video has surfaced, reportedly from Haldia in West Bengal, showing a tanker losing control and crashing into roadside shops. The CCTV footage is circulating widely on social media, with many users expressing shock over the incident.

According to a report by The Free Press Journal, the accident occurred on Thursday evening and resulted in one death and several injuries. The incident reportedly took place along National Highway 116.

The footage shows the vehicle losing control, mounting the divider, striking a pole, veering off the road, and crashing into roadside shops.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The time and authenticity of the video, shared by several social media users on X, could not be independently verified.

Also read- Three heading for 'tilak' ceremony die in road accident in Bihar

Hyderabad road accident

In a separate incident, ANI reported on February 23, 2026, that a motorcycle collided with a tanker at Hyderabad's Banjara Hills Road No. 1, and claimed the lives of a home guard and a young woman.

The Banjara Hills Police stated that the 40-year-old Mohammad Hussain, a home guard stationed at the Santosh Nagar Police Station, was working part-time as a Rapido driver at the time of the accident.

He was travelling with 20-year-old Akshita, who had booked the ride, when a tanker rammed into their vehicle.

Both were critically injured and succumbed to their injuries at NIMS Hospital.

"This incident occurred early this morning, and we have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The deceased's bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination," ANI quoted a Banjara Hills Police official.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

(with ANI inputs)

Also read- Hyderabad Ferrari accident: Car runs amok, several injured - What happened?