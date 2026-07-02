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'Ab to aadat si...': West Bengal guard stuns internet with Atif Aslam cover; viral video crosses 1.3 million views

A viral video of 30-year-old security guard Chandan Singh from Durgapur, West Bengal, has captivated millions after he borrowed a guitar from local band Fulcrum to deliver a soulful rendition of Atif Aslam's 'Aadat'.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 04:32 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 04:33 PM IST
'Ab to aadat si...': West Bengal guard stuns internet with Atif Aslam cover; viral video crosses 1.3 million views
Image Credit: West Bengal guard stuns internet with Atif Aslam cover. (INSTAGRAM/@fulcrum.theband)

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