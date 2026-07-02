/'Ab to aadat si...': West Bengal guard stuns internet with Atif Aslam cover; viral video crosses 1.3 million views

An impromptu performance of a security guard has gone viral across the internet and touched millions of people while emphasising the tragic side of passion and responsibility. Chandan Singh, a 30-year-old security guard from Durgapur, West Bengal, has become a celebrity after his impromptu video performance of singing and playing the guitar was posted on Instagram and gained over 1.3 million views.
It all happened when three members of the band called Fulcrum were going home after their rehearsal. The band members were stopped by Singh, who kindly asked for permission to borrow a guitar.
When the band's rhythm guitarist, Satyaki Biswas, passed Singh a guitar, the band members did not expect anything special. However, it turned out that Singh performed an incredible performance of Atif Aslam's hit song, Aadat (2005).
"When he asked for the guitar, we thought he was just curious… not knowing that he had great skill and a heavenly voice," read the caption to the band's video. According to the Fulcrum's representatives, Chandan told them that he used to play music before and belonged to a band, Albert Cross.
Singh impressed the spectators with his excellent display of playing complicated barre chords, but he had to stop midway. Singh was recalled to his post to give up the guitar and resume his work.
The incident left viewers deeply moved, being a reminder of the hard choice many people have to make between fulfilling artistic aspirations and meeting monetary obligations.
In the meantime, the video has earned tons of appreciative and encouraging comments from internet users who praised the man for his skillfulness and good vocals.
"Aspiring to become an artist, compelled to serve as a security guard due to responsibility. Life of men in a nutshell," remarked one user.
"He sadly doesn’t make his bills with his passion," said another.
Many internet users even offered to help, and some asked about the security guard's whereabouts to give him the instrument, and other people encouraged him to begin an online video channel in his spare time.
Realising how talented the man is, Fulcrum declared its intention to locate the security guard and involve him in music once again.
"We've decided to call him to our next band rehearsal so that you all can get to hear more of him," a band spokesperson told reporters, promising fans that this is not the last they will hear of West Bengal’s viral musical guard.
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