NewsIndia
HOWRAH

West Bengal shocker! Woman arrested for killing 4 members of family over property dispute, husband on run

The couple stabbed Debraj's mother Madhabi and his brother Debashish to death with a sharp weapon. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 06:07 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Four family members were killed by a couple over a property dispute
  • The bodies are sent for post-mortem
  • A hunt is on for the husband.

Trending Photos

West Bengal shocker! Woman arrested for killing 4 members of family over property dispute, husband on run

Howrah:  A woman and her husband allegedly killed four members of their family in West Bengal's Howrah district over property, police said on Thursday. They said the incident happened in MC Ghosh Lane in the Howrah police station area around 11 pm on Wednesday. The accused, Pallavi Ghosh, has been arrested while her husband Debraj Ghosh is on the run, police said.

The couple stabbed Debraj's mother Madhabi and his brother Debashish to death with a sharp weapon. They also stabbed Debashish's wife Rekha and his 13-year-old daughter Triyasha, police said.

Also Read: Four members of family murdered in Howrah over old dispute, accused

Police said they have sent the bodies for post-mortem. Senior police officers of the district also visited the area as the incident triggered tension.

A hunt is on for Debraj who went missing following the incident, police said, adding that a case has been registered. It is suspected that the murders were the result of a family dispute over property, they said.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lesson for those who do politics on Tricolor
DNA Video
DNA: Excessive workout can negatively impact our body
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi compares Congress party's black march with black magic
DNA Video
DNA: Will RJD be able to fulfill the promises made in 2020?
DNA Video
DNA: Nitish will have to compete with these leaders before PM Modi in 2024 elections
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar compete with Modi in 2024 elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 10, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Freebie politics in India
DNA Video
DNA: What was the biggest reason for alliance collapse between JDU and BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: What is BJP's big strategy to end alliance with regional parties?