West Bengal SIR Draft Roll Released, Over 50 Lakh Names Deleted; Know How To Check Your Name

West Bengal SIR: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has published the draft electoral roll for West Bengal under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. With the release of the draft, voters whose names are missing now have a limited period to file claims, corrections or objections. This step is crucial as it will decide the final voter list ahead of the next West Bengal Assembly elections.

The Special Intensive Revision is a large-scale verification exercise carried out by the Election Commission to update electoral rolls. In West Bengal, the SIR process began on November 4, following the schedule announced on October 27. The publication of the draft roll on December 16 marks the completion of the door-to-door verification and enumeration phase. It also signals the start of the claims and objections period, which will continue until February 2026.

Over 7 Crore Voters in Draft Roll

According to ECI, around 7.08 crore voters are expected to be included in the draft electoral roll, out of a total electorate of approximately 7.66 crore. Nearly 58 lakh names have not been included. Booth-level officers reported that these voters were either deceased, had permanently shifted, were not available during verification, or were found to be duplicate entries. The ECI has also released a separate list of deleted voters on its official website.

How Voters Can Check Their Names

Voters can check their names in the draft roll through multiple sources. These include the websites of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and District Election Officer (DEO). Printed copies of the draft roll are also available with recognised political parties. Separate online lists showing absent, shifted, deceased or duplicate voters have been published as well.

Claims and Objections Process

If a voter’s name does not appear in the draft roll, a claim can be filed between December 16, 2025, and January 15, 2026. Voters must submit Form 6, attach a declaration form, and provide valid identity and address proof. Claims can be filed online or at designated election offices. The Election Commission will conduct hearings where necessary before finalising the electoral rolls.