West Bengal suffering from lawlessness, anarchy, Intolerance, says BJP chief JP Nadda

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Thursday (December 10) flayed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the attack on his convoy and said Bengal is suffering from lawlessness, anarchy, Intolerance, and administration has crumbled. Addressing media persons, the BJP chief said, "Whatever happened today, is enough to create an image of Bengal. It is clear that there is lawlessness and intolerance. There is no place for political debate."

"What Mamata Banerjee is doing is detrimental to Indian Democracy. Eight supporters of our party are injured and they are in the hospital. The impact can be seen on the windscreen of my bullet proof car," JP Nadda said, adding "Kailash ji, Mukul ji’s vehicles have been completely damaged. This is the scenario. Do we dream of this Bengal? Is this Rabindranath Tagore and Shyamaprosad Mookerjee’s Bengal?"

"Cut money is the order of the day. Tolabaji, coal, and sand syndicates are prevalent under Mamata Banerjee’s rule. People here have to pay cut money during last rites also. Now they are saying Duare Duare, people are going to reject you, he said.

The BJP chief said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for the management of Covid and Mamata ji is known for mismanagement of Covid. Deaths were not being reported, Central teams were being stopped," adding "Ration was being stolen. Calcutta High Court has said CAG will audit. Mamata Banerjee govt has challenged this and moved the Supreme Court."

"Mamata ji looks dishonest and is dishonest. Chaal chor, tirpal chor, ration chor sarkar.

Bengal farmers are deprived of Kisan Samman Nidhi. Under Ayushman Bharat, 4 crore people are deprived. Poor people can avail of this scheme but are deprived," Nadda alleged.

According to JP Nadda, "Everywhere, parivaar wali party have been rejected and the same will also be repeated here."

He said, "I want to tell Mamata Banerjee that my supporters will go to each constituency and 'Kamal Khilega' (Lotus will bloom). Today is International Human Rights Day. This is the state of human rights in the state."

Taking potshots at Mamata Banerjee, Nadda said, "this attack speaks about your culture and your Sanskar. This is not Bengal’s culture. Bengal is everyones. We are proud of this state. In the coming days, Kamal Khilega Chunav Me (Lotus will bloom in Assembly election)."

On the killings of the BJP workers, Nadda said, "There is the death of democracy. More than 130 supporters of our party have been killed. They were political murders. What will be the plight of the common man if elected representatives are not safe."

Earlier in the day, stones were pelted at the convoy BJP chief J P Nadda by alleged TMC supporters in West Bengal, leaving several people injured. An angry JP Nadda called the attack "unprecedented" and alleged that the state has slipped into "complete lawlessness and goonda raj".

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, however, said the attack was staged. "Every day they (BJP activists) are coming out (for rallies) with firearms. They are slapping themselves and blaming it on the Trinamool Congress. Just think of the situation. They are roaming around with the BSF, CRPF, Army, CISF....Then why are you so scared," Banerjee said in Kolkata.

Several union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, reacted with indignation over the incident. As Nadda's convoy tried to move past the protesting crowd, many ran alongside the vehicles, thumping them with fists, sticks, and iron rods, smashing windscreens and window panes.