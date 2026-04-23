History at the booth: Why Bengal and Tamil Nadu just saw their highest-ever turnout since independence

In the first phase of the 2026 Bengal Assembly elections, West Bengal has made its mark by achieving a voter turnout rate of an astonishing 91.35% by 7:00 PM on Thursday. The state's current polling percentage is the highest since independence, beating the 82.30% recorded in the 2021 elections which also happened to be a highly significant year.

As much as Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar "saluted" the voters of Bengal and Tamil Nadu for their remarkable participation in the polls, analysts opine that the reasons for this high voter turnout percentage is because of electoral cleansing, migration trends, and political fear.

'SIR' Factor: A Reduced Voting Population

It must be noted that one major reason why the voter turnout is over 90% in this poll is the result of the 'Special Intensive Revision' process by the Election Commission of India. In the controversial exercise, nearly 91 lakh voters were debarred from voting in the state. Consequently, while the previous electorate stood at 7.6 crore, the new electorate became 6.8 crore.

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Areas Affected by Deletion: The three districts most affected are Murshidabad, North 24 Parganas, and Nadia.



Impact of Kolkata: About 7 lakh voters were disenfranchised in the state capital alone.

Mathematics of Turnout: Since the number of registered voters went down because of adjudications and eligibility verification, the proportion of those who came out to vote was bound to increase.

'Fear': The Migrant Wave Back Home

Besides math, there has been a strong sociological factor at play too. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s frequent rhetoric on the SIR being "preparation for taking away citizenship" through NRC may well have motivated millions of migrant labourers across India to come back home and cast their votes.

Motivated by the fear of being labelled "ineligible", or worse still losing voting rights, thousands of Bengali migrants from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Surat, made a trip back to their native places to ensure they cast their ballot. Voting was no longer an option for these people, but a necessity to establish their identity legally.

Increased Security and Mobilization

In the first phase comprising 152 assembly seats, a record number of 2.4 lakh Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were deployed, thus enabling voters in sensitive pockets to exercise their franchise freely.

Till 7:00 PM, polling was showing remarkable participation in:

South Dinajpur: 94.37%

Cooch Behar: 93.73%

The Big Question: Whose Advantage Is It?

Although the TMC has already proclaimed that the massive voter turnout amounts to a “devastating blow” against the BJP, which expects victory in 125 out of 152 constituencies, experts are skeptical.

Incumbency vs. Change: According to common knowledge, a high turnout usually implies anti-incumbency. But, as evidenced by India’s recent elections, a high voter turnout can also mean successful mobilisation by the incumbent.

May 4 Verdict: Now that both the candidates are claiming to be carrying a “wave” in their favor, only time will tell what this unprecedented turnout signifies once the votes are tallied on May 4.

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