New Delhi: In a swift move, Kolkata Police arrested three men in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a law college student in Kasba on Tuesday. The arrests were made on Thursday night, following a complaint filed by the victim.

According to sources, two of the accused are current students of the college, while the third is a former student. The police picked up the two students from the Talbagan area on Thursday evening and later apprehended the main accused after interrogation.

“We have arrested all the accused. The main accused is the ex-student, and the two others were there. Investigation is on whether the other two were also involved,” said a police officer to The Telegraph.

According to The Telegraph, the victim, who was allegedly gang-raped between 7:30 pm and 8:50 pm on June 25, was taken to the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital for medical examination. A forensic team will visit the crime scene later today to collect evidence.

The accused will be produced in a city court soon. This incident comes less than a year after the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case, which shook the city.

The police are working to ensure justice is served, and the case is being closely monitored. The victim's family and the public are awaiting the court's verdict, hoping for strict punishment for the accused.