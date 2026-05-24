West Bengal: TMC asked to vacate East Kolkata headquarters by landlord - but why?

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has reportedly received a notice to vacate the party's temporary headquarters, 'Trinamool Bhaban,' in East Kolkata from the landlord. It is reported that this decision was made due to security concerns following the vandalism outside the building after the Assembly election results were announced.

According to an IANS report, the owner of the rented multi-storey building in the Topsia area along the EM Bypass, which was TMC's headquarters for the past few years, has asked the party to vacate.

Notably, the owner of this luxurious multi-storey building is Montu Saha, the head of one of the state's renowned companies, 'Modern Decorators'. He himself is said to have informed the party's leadership verbally of the need to vacate the building.

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Saha has also specified that the deadline to vacate the multi-storey building has been given.

Furthermore, he said that he had spoken to the TMC leadership and the party has clearly assured him that the multi-storey building will be completely vacated within two months.

There has been a recent political upheaval in West Bengal after the change of government. The report further stated that Montu Saha has clarified that there was no political motive, pressure or any other reason behind this move.

Saha said he asked the Trinamool to vacate the house mainly due to security reasons and has no personal grudge against the party.

He also confirmed that the TMC leadership has always paid the house rent as per the agreement.

"Immediately after the results of the Assembly elections were announced on May 4, there was widespread vandalism outside that house. If there is any damage to the house, the loss will be mine. There is nothing else in this,” he said.

As of now, there has been no response from Trinamool Congress on the issue.

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TMC's office since 2022?

After the 2021 Assembly elections, the TMC top leadership decided to renovate the party's main office located in the Topsia area. The old building was demolished, and a modern multi-storey building was built.

For this reason, the building in the metropolitan area of ​​EM Bypass was rented in 2022 as an alternative office.

The building was initially rented for only two years; however, the contract was extended by another two years since work on the main building in Topsia was not completed.

Thus, for the last four years, this metropolitan building was the main hub of the party's organisational activities. Almost every important meeting of the party, election strategy formulation, and press conferences were held in this house.

In this temporary Trinamool building, separate well-furnished rooms were arranged for party supremo Mamata Banerjee and General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

The top leaders of the party, MLAs and ministers used to come here every day. This office was mainly managed and looked after by the party's state president, Subrata Bakshi, and vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar.

(with IANS inputs)

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