West Bengal: TMC throws out two MLAs, but is a bigger revolt brewing? The one number BJP is waiting for

New Delhi: The expulsion of two Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs over an alleged forged-signature case has exposed cracks within a party that once appeared firmly united under Mamata Banerjee. Uluberia Purba MLA Rittabrata Banerjee and Entally MLA Sandipan Saha were thrown out of the party soon after they submitted a written complaint to the West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose alleging wrongdoings in the process of selecting the leader of the Opposition.

The two legislators alleged that some signatures on a letter submitted to the speaker in support of Shovandeb Chattopadhyay's selection as leader of the Opposition were not genuine. They also claimed that the names of some legislators appeared on the letter even though they were not present in the assembly when it was prepared.

The complaint prompted the Assembly Secretariat to lodge a police case, which was later handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for investigation. The Trinamool Congress subsequently expelled both the lawmakers, accusing them of indulging in anti-party activities. The party insiders said the duo was informed about the decision through email and WhatsApp while also notifying the speaker.

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On Monday (June 1), Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari told the media at the state secretariat that the two TMC legislators had brought the matter to the speaker's attention, leading to the official complaint and the subsequent investigation. Within minutes of ending of the press conference, the TMC announced the expulsion of both MLAs from the party.

After his expulsion, Saha said that neither he nor others involved were aware that signatures recorded in the attendance register would later be used as signatures supporting a proposal. He also accused the party of standing by those engaged in unethical conduct.

Banerjee was elected to the Rajya Sabha by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) in 2014 for a term that was due to run until 2020. However, he was expelled from the party in 2017, three years before his term ended.

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He continued to serve as an unaffiliated member of Parliament for the next three years. He later joined the TMC, which first sent him back to the Upper House through a by-election for a term of about 18 months and subsequently fielded him as a candidate in the 2026 assembly polls in the state.

A controversy that comes at a difficult time

The dispute comes during a difficult phase for the TMC following its loss of power in the state.

More than three weeks have passed since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Adhikari took office in the state. While the new administration has been making headlines through a series of policy decisions and cabinet appointments, developments inside the Opposition camp have become a story in their own right.

Political observers said that the TMC has long been built around former Chief Minister Mamata’s leadership. Her electoral success transformed the party into a dominant political force in the state and helped many of its leaders and workers rise through the ranks. However, the party's defeat and her loss of the Bhabanipur seat changed the political equation within the organisation.

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Despite retaining a sizeable presence with 42 MPs, 80 MLAs and around 41 percent of the vote share, the party has seen a growing number of leaders and workers distance themselves from the organisation. Much of the criticism from within has revolved around the leadership's handling of issues involving Abhishek Banerjee and allegations that the party leadership has been reluctant to address concerns about family influence.

An analyst familiar with West Bengal politics said on the condition of anonymity that the state's political culture has traditionally favoured the party in power. Over the years, legislators and local leaders have crossed over to whichever party formed the government.

During TMC's years in office, he said, several Opposition leaders joined the ruling camp. A similar dynamic may be affecting the TMC as it adjusts to life in Opposition.

He said there is also a sense among sections of the party that many legislators who entered the assembly on a TMC ticket are uncertain about their future political relevance in the new political environment.

What could BJP gain from TMC's troubles?

According to him, BJP leaders have said that they are not looking to immediately absorb dissatisfied TMC legislators. At the same time, there have been suggestions that the party could support any breakaway group if more than two-thirds of TMC MLAs were to separate and form a new political formation.

He also pointed to the BJP's restrained response to alleged attacks targeting senior TMC leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee. His assessment is that the BJP believes public anger against sections of the former ruling establishment could work politically in its favour.

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The developments within the Opposition have coincided with an expansion of the state government. On Monday, 35 MLAs were inducted into the ministry headed by Adhikari. Thirteen took oath as Cabinet ministers while the remaining legislators joined as ministers of state, taking the total number of ministers to 41.

When Adhikari was sworn in as the chief minister on May 9, only five ministers had taken oath of office. The latest expansion followed the same approach, with efforts made to accommodate representatives from different regions and communities across the state.