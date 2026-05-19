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NewsIndiaWest Bengal: TMC's Jahangir Khan withdraws nomination 2 days before Falta repoll
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West Bengal: TMC's Jahangir Khan withdraws nomination 2 days before Falta repoll

West Bengal politics: Trinamool Congress candidate Jahangir Khan announced on Tuesday that he is withdrawing his nomination from the repolls scheduled for May 21.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 19, 2026, 03:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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West Bengal: TMC's Jahangir Khan withdraws nomination 2 days before Falta repoll

West Bengal politics: Ahead of the repoll in Falta on May 21, Trinamool Congress candidate Jahangir Khan withdrew his candidature on Tuesday. 

He said, "My objective is to ensure peace and security in Falta, and to foster its maximum possible development. My vision was 'Sonar Falta.' Our Chief Minister is providing a special package for the people of Falta; it is for this very reason that I am withdrawing my nomination. I have withdrawn my candidature in the interest of Falta's development and peace."

(with agencies' inputs) 

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