West Bengal to cut tax by Re 1 per litre on petrol, diesel from Monday

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Sunday (February 21) announced a reduction of tax by Re 1 per litre on petrol and diesel effective from midnight of Monday (February 22).

State Finance Minister Amit Mitra said the move will provide some respite to people stung by burgeoning prices of fuel.

"The Centre earned Rs 32.90 per litre in taxes from petrol (on February 20), while the state got around Rs 18.46 only. In case of diesel, the central government's earning was Rs 31.80 per litre as against about Rs 12.77 for the state," Mitra said.

He also alleged that the Centre had imposed cess to avoid devolution with states, which is "against the characteristics of federalism", reported PTI.

To a question, Mitra said the Union government should reintroduce the planning commission.

Later, the minister took it to his social media handle to announce that the tax rebate on fuel will be valid till June 30.

To reduce the common man's burden, the State Government has decided to allow rebate of Re 1 per litre on sales tax payable on sales of petrol and diesel w.e.f. the end of midnight of 22nd February, 2021 till 30th day of June, 2021. — Dr Amit Mitra (@DrAmitMitra) February 21, 2021

"To reduce the common man's burden, the State Government has decided to allow a rebate of Re 1 per litre on sales tax payable on sales of petrol and diesel w.E.F. The end of midnight of 22nd February, 2021 till 30th day of June, 2021," Mitra wrote.

Meanwhile, on Saturday petrol in Delhi stood at Rs 90.19/litre, an increase of 31 paise and diesel prices stood at Rs 80.60/litre, an increase by 33 paise. Additionally, petrol in Kolkata stood at Rs 91.41/litre and diesel prices stood at Rs 84.19/litre.

Live TV