West Bengal to roll out Rs 3,000 monthly 'Annapurna Yojana' for eligible women from June 1; Around 30 lakhs ‘beneficiaries’ excluded

Annapurna Yojana: The Government of West Bengal has officially announced the rollout of the 'Annapurna Yojana,' a new welfare program designed to enhance the socio-economic status of women across the state by guaranteeing a monthly stipend of Rs 3,000. Spearheaded by the Department of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare, the initiative is scheduled to go operational on June 1, 2026. Funds will be distributed via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into bank accounts linked with beneficiaries' official identification.

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Eligibility Criteria and Exclusions

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To qualify for this financial aid, applicants must meet the following requirements:

* Age Bracket: Women must be between 25 and 60 years old.

* Tax Status: Applicants must not be registered income tax payers.

* Employment Status: Women holding permanent government jobs, or those receiving regular salaries or pensions from the central or state government, municipal corporations, panchayats, statutory boards, or government-aided schools, are barred from participating.

Migration from Lakshmir Bhandar

The state's new directive mandates that current recipients of the previous 'Lakshmir Bhandar' program will automatically transition into the Annapurna Yojana. However, a recent rigorous auditing process has led to significant exclusions.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari stated on Wednesday that approximately 30 lakh former recipients of Lakshmir Bhandar—the flagship welfare initiative of the prior Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress administration—were deemed ineligible for the new program. According to Adhikari, a comprehensive state verification and data-cleansing drive revealed that these individuals were either non-citizens or had been permanently struck off the state's voter registry.

Additionally, anyone flagged as deceased, relocated, deleted, or marked as an absentee voter during the SIR-2026 verification exercise and voter slip distribution will be disqualified. Conversely, individuals with pending appeals before the SIR Tribunal or active applications under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will continue to receive their monthly payouts until their legal status is finalised.

Notably, several viral videos from Bengal showed that not only Bangladeshi illegal migrants but even some men were receiving benefits of the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme despite being ineligible.

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Application Process for New Beneficiaries

A dedicated digital portal will go live on June 1, 2026, to accept fresh registrations. To prevent fraudulent entries, all new submissions will be strictly vetted by designated local authorities:

* Rural Regions: Block Development Officers (BDOs) will oversee verification.

* Urban Regions: Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) will lead the inquiry.

* Kolkata: Specific officials within the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will handle investigations.

District Magistrates and the KMC Commissioner hold the final approval authority for their respective regions, and approved applicant profiles will be updated directly onto the central digital portal.