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  • /Around the world in 80 seconds: How West Bengal's new tourism promo forgot to feature West Bengal | VIRAL VIDEO

Around the world in 80 seconds: How West Bengal's new tourism promo forgot to feature West Bengal | VIRAL VIDEO

West Bengal's new tourism promotional ad faced fierce ridicule online for featuring global landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Christ the Redeemer instead of local state attractions.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 02:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 02:33 PM IST
Around the world in 80 seconds: How West Bengal's new tourism promo forgot to feature West Bengal | VIRAL VIDEO
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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