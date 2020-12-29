West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik exam schedule released, check wbchse.nic.in for WB HS date sheet 2021

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Tuesday (December 29) formally released the West Bengal Higher Secondary Exam 2021 Date Sheet.

It is to be noted that West Bengal HS exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 30 but it will now be held on July 2 due to COVID-19 pandemic. The datesheet for Class 12 Board Exam i.e. WB Uccha Madhyamik 2021 Time Table can be downloaded from the official website of the board - wbchse.nic.in.

As per the revised routine, the Higher Secondary Exam for West Bengal Board will commence on June 15 with Language paper and end on July 2. The detailed subject-wise datesheet for the Uccha Madhyamik Exam is provided below:

Tuesday, 15 June, 2021: Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi

Thursday, 17 June, 2021: English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English

Friday, 18 June, 2021: Health Care, Automobile, Organized Retailing, Security, IT and ITES - Vocational Subjects

Saturday, 19 June, 2021: Biological Sciences, Business Studies, Political Science

Monday, 21 June, 2021: Mathematics, Psychology, Anthropology, Agronomy, History

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021: Computer Science, Modern Computer Applications, Environmental Studies, Health & Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts

Thursday, 24 June, 2021: Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing, Philosophy, Sociology

Saturday, 26 June, 2021: Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy

Monday, 28 June, 2021: Chemistry, Economics, Journalism & Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French

Friday, 2 July, 2021: Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management

The West Bengal HS Exam 2021 will be held in the morning session from 10 AM to 1:15 PM. However, exam for Health & Physical Education, Visual Arts, Music and Vocational Subjects would be of two hours each.