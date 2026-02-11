Weather alert: Two new western disturbances to hit northwest India; rain and snowfall predicted

IMD weather update: India's weather is changing as two Western Disturbances (WD) get ready to affect the Western Himalayan region. Although daytime temperatures are starting to rise, nights remain cold, keeping winter alive in many states.

Rain and snowfall warning for hilly states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain and snowfall alert for high-altitude areas. A new Western Disturbance is active today, February 11, bringing possible precipitation to Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

More weather activity is expected on February 14 and 15 because of a second disturbance. These areas may see thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph. By February 16, the impact is expected to extend to the plains, with light rain possible in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

East India braces for rising heat

As the north faces rain, Eastern India is preparing for rising temperatures. The IMD forecasts an increase in minimum temperatures by about 2 to 3°C over the next three days. This indicates the early arrival of summer-like conditions in the eastern states, after which temperatures are likely to level off.

Morning fog and chilly plains

Despite the warming trend, temperatures in the plains—including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh—remain between 5°C and 10°C.

Record low: The lowest temperature in the plains recently dropped to 5.6°C in Pali, West Rajasthan.

Visibility: Dense fog is expected in Meghalaya during the morning hours, while other northern states may see shallow to moderate mist.

Delhi weather outlook

Residents of the National Capital Region (NCR) can expect mostly clear skies today. Mornings will remain misty, but the day will be sunny with surface winds blowing at 10 to 20 kmph.

Temperature range: Maximum temperatures are expected to be between 24°C and 26°C, while minimums will range from 10°C to 12°C.

No rain: No rain is forecasted for Delhi-NCR through Thursday. However, some areas may experience water supply disruptions due to maintenance work on February 11 and 12.

ALSO READ | Days after biker dies in open pit, another man dies after falling into drain