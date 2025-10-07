Western Disturbance Triggers Early Snowfall, Highway Closures And Temperature Plunge Across Kashmir

Kashmir has witnessed a widespread and significant impact from an active Western Disturbance that peaked between October 5 and 7, 2025. This system brought early-season snowfall, heavy rains, and a drastic drop in temperatures, resulting in the closure of all highways and major disruptions across the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted that Kashmir had also experienced October snowfall in 2020, but such early-season conditions have returned after five years. Experts have attributed this phenomenon to the La Niña effect, which is expected to bring bone-chilling cold to Kashmir this winter.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed of IMD, Kashmir, explained: “The snowfall in the first week of October has caused a significant drop in temperatures. La Niña is also having an impact, though not fully yet. Yes, the snowfall has led to a sharp decline in temperatures.”

The Kashmir Valley recorded a drastic temperature drop. Gulmarg registered the season’s first sub-zero temperature at minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, while Zojila Pass recorded the season’s coldest night at a frigid minus 8.0 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam recorded 0.6 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperatures also fell sharply below normal at Srinagar with 12.5 degrees Celsius, Qazigund with 13.5 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam: 9.2 degrees Celsius, Kupwara: 10.8 degrees Celsius, and Kokernag: 12.1 degrees Celsius.

Tourist destinations like Sonamarg and Pahalgam wore a fresh white blanket, enhancing their scenic charm.

Meanwhile, after two consecutive days of snowfall, the Srinagar–Jammu National Highway was closed on October 7 due to multiple landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones between Banihal and Ramban. Other roads, including the Mughal Road, Srinagar–Sonamarg–Gumri (SSG) Road, and Sinthan Road, were also shut. Authorities have urged commuters and transporters to avoid these routes until clearance operations are completed.

Fresh snowfall was recorded at Pir Ki Gali, Razdan Top, Sadhna Pass, Sinthan Top, Daksum, Kongdori Gulmarg, Minimarg, and other higher reaches. Tourist hotspots like Gulmarg and Sonamarg also received snow, much to the delight of visitors.

The IMD has advised residents to remain vigilant until October 8, warning of possible landslides, shooting stones, and avalanches in vulnerable areas. Light to moderate snowfall is also expected over higher reaches of Kashmir in the coming days.