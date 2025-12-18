Advertisement
NewsIndiaWestern Himalayas In Danger: What’s Changing In The Mountains
WESTERN HIMALAYAS DROUGHT

Western Himalayas In Danger: What’s Changing In The Mountains

Unusually high temperatures and a sharp drop in snowfall and rain are drying out the Western Himalayas, accelerating glacier melt and raising concerns for rivers, farming and livelihoods across the region.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 05:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Western Himalayas In Danger: What’s Changing In The MountainsRepresentative image (Reuters)

Western Himalaya Drought: The Western Himalayas are presently facing conditions akin to a severe drought, with prolonged scarcity of rainfall and snowfall creating serious concern. So far this season, the region has witnessed rainfall and snowfall only once, on October 6. Mountains that usually appear blanketed in snow during winter are now visibly dry and barren.

Experts point to rising temperatures and decreasing snowfall as key reasons for the mountains drying up. Snow is no longer lingering on the peaks for extended periods. Continuous decline in snowfall and rain mean snow cover is failing to accumulate, leading to faster surface melting and leaving the mountains increasingly vulnerable.

According to weather forecasting agency Skymet, this season has been highly atypical. Western disturbances, which normally begin impacting the Western Himalayas by mid-October, usually bring regular rainfall and snowfall starting November. By December, one or two powerful western disturbances often deliver moderate to heavy snowfall.

This year, however, the pattern has been drastically different, similar to the dry trend observed in 2024.

No Relief Expected Even By December End

There is little hope for major relief even by the end of December. Although a western disturbance may become active around December 20-21, its impact is expected to remain largely confined to Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Himachal Pradesh might receive light rain or snowfall in a few scattered areas, while Uttarakhand is likely to remain completely dry.

Impact On Rivers, Water Flow

The prolonged dry spell is already affecting rivers fed by glaciers in the Western Himalayas. Reduced rainfall and snowfall are putting pressure on water sources that sustain both mountain and downstream regions.

Agriculture, Tourism Hit Hard

The agricultural sector is among the hardest hit, with orchards and particularly apple cultivation facing challenges. The lack of snow is threatening the next season’s yield.

Tourism is also being affected, as popular hill stations and skiing resorts see fewer visitors due to insufficient snow cover.

Glaciers continue to melt, and without fresh snowfall, their replenishment is stalling. If this trend continues, the crisis could extend beyond the mountains into plains that depend on Himalayan rivers, posing a broader risk to water security in the region.

