Bangladesh Protests Pakistan Role: After former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster, Bangladesh became a global talking point. Now, with Yunus at the helm, perceived as anti-India and pro-Pakistan, Pakistan has made a sensational revelation. Hafiz Saeed's Jamaat-ud-Dawa leaders, Saifullah Kasuri and Mujammil Hashmi, claim they orchestrated Hasina's downfall.

Kasuri stated that he was just four years old when Pakistan was defeated in 1971, and India liberated Bangladesh.

Kasuri said, "I was just four years old when Pakistan broke apart in 1971, and Indira Gandhi said that we had sunk the two-nation theory in the Bay of Bengal. But on May 10, 2024, we avenged 1971."

However, he claimed that on May 10, 2024, they avenged that defeat by fueling student protests that led to Hasina's ouster. Hashmi added that they defeated India in Bangladesh, and relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh have improved significantly since Hasina's departure.

Mujammil Hashmi said, "We defeated India in Bangladesh." He also stated that relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan have improved significantly since Hasina's ouster. Kasuri mentioned the death of his associate, Mudasar, who was killed in an airstrike by the Indian Air Force in Muridke on May 7. Kasuri said that he was not allowed to attend Mudasar's funeral, but high-ranking officials from the Pakistani army and administration attended the funeral in front of cameras.

The leaders also mentioned the killing of their associate, Mudasar, in an Indian airstrike in Muridke. Kasuri expressed frustration over not being allowed to attend Mudasar's funeral, while Pakistani officials attended.

Pakistan is reportedly pleased with Yunus's government, which took over after Hasina fled to India amid mass protests on August 5, 2023. Despite internal instability in both countries, terrorist leaders are making statements to assert their influence.