'We've Lost India, Russia To Deepest, Darkest, China': Donald Trump Days After PM Modi, Putin, Xi Meet
US President in a post on Truth Social wrote, ""Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!"
US President Donald Trump writes on Truth Social, "Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!" pic.twitter.com/psIJcs8RhW— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2025
(this is a developing story)
