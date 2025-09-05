Advertisement
US INDIA RELATIONS

'We've Lost India, Russia To Deepest, Darkest, China': Donald Trump Days After PM Modi, Putin, Xi Meet

US President in a post on Truth Social wrote, ""Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!"

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 04:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'We've Lost India, Russia To Deepest, Darkest, China': Donald Trump Days After PM Modi, Putin, Xi MeetL- US President Trump (Credit: ANI); PM Modi with Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Credit: @narendramodi/X)

(this is a developing story) 

