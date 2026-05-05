What are 'Anga, Vanga, Kalinga', and how these three ancient regions become BJP's modern metaphor in 2026?

Assembly Elections 2026 Results: After a landslide victory of Bhartiya Janata Party in West Bengal Assembly Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday during his address to the party workers at the headquarters in New Delhi, mentioned an ancient civilizational phrase “Anga (Bihar), Banga (Bengal), Kalinga (Odisha)” and called them the three historical pillars of eastern India, arguing that India’s rise is impossible without the resurgence of these regions. What was once confined to cultural and historical memory is now being actively reshaped by the BJP into a contemporary political and economic argument.

The implications stretch well beyond symbolism. A politically consolidated eastern bloc spanning Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal would give the BJP a formidable saffron corridor across the entire eastern flank of India, one that could redraw both the country's political map and its economic priorities.

Long before Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha existed as administrative units on a modern map, the land they occupy was home to three of the ancient world's most consequential civilisations. Anga, Banga and Kalinga were not simply kingdoms. They were centres of trade, philosophy, artisanship and maritime power, and their stories, buried under centuries of history, have more to say about eastern India than most people realise.

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One Origin, Five Brothers

The connection between these three regions goes back to the Mahabharata. The sage Dirghatamas fathered five sons through Queen Sudeshna, the wife of King Bali. Each son founded a kingdom bearing his name, Anga, Vanga, Kalinga, Pundra and Suhma, together covering the entire eastern seaboard of the subcontinent, from the plains of Bihar to the river deltas of Bengal and the coasts of Odisha. Whether read as history or as a foundational myth, the implication is striking. Regions we now think of as entirely separate were once understood as siblings, shaped by the same forces and born from the same source.

Anga: Where Merit Mattered More Than Birth

Anga, centred around modern Bhagalpur in Bihar, was among the sixteen Mahajanapadas, the great kingdoms of sixth-century BCE India. Its capital, Champa, was counted alongside Varanasi and Rajgriha as one of the most prominent cities of the ancient north. Buddhist texts in the Anguttara Nikaya list it among the great nations.

But it is through the Mahabharata that Anga lives most vividly. When the warrior Karna was denied the right to duel Arjuna because he could not name a royal lineage, it was Duryodhana who crowned him King of Anga on the spot. That gesture remains one of the most emotionally resonant moments in the epic, a declaration that worth need not be determined by birth. Karna, the abandoned son of a princess and raised by a charioteer, became Angraj. His story is, in many ways, the original argument for merit over privilege.

Banga: The Kingdom That Wove Air

Banga, or Vanga, corresponds to the southern parts of modern West Bengal and Bangladesh. It was a kingdom of rivers, trade and extraordinary artisanship. The Arthashastra, composed around the third century BCE, mentions the remarkable textiles of Vanga, ancestors of the muslin that would later enchant Mughal emperors and European merchants, a fabric so fine it earned names like "woven air" and "skin of the moon."

The weavers worked in the humid hours before dawn, producing thread counts of up to five hundred, a feat that remains beyond the reach of modern machinery. That tradition was deliberately dismantled under British colonial rule. Weavers were impoverished, and supply chains were redirected to serve the mills of Manchester. The destruction of Bengal muslin remains one of the quieter tragedies of empire. Today, descendants of those weavers in Nadia district and across the border in Bangladesh still practise the art of Jamdani weaving, which UNESCO has recognised as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

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Kalinga: The War That Changed Continent

Kalinga, covering present-day Odisha and parts of northern Andhra Pradesh, carries perhaps the heaviest historical weight of the three. In 261 BCE, Emperor Ashoka of the Maurya dynasty invaded Kalinga in one of the bloodiest conflicts of the ancient world. Approximately one hundred thousand people perished, and a further one hundred and fifty thousand were deported. The devastation was so complete that Ashoka renounced military conquest entirely, embraced Buddhism and began issuing the rock edicts that would redefine governance across the subcontinent. The Dhauli hills near Bhubaneswar, where those edicts still stand carved in stone, remain among the most quietly powerful historical sites in India.

Kalinga, however, did not remain defeated. The kingdom rose again under Kharavela of the Mahameghavahana dynasty, rebuilt its navy and sent merchant mariners called Sadhabas across the Bay of Bengal in large wooden boats called Boitas. They reached Java, Sumatra and Bali, trading in spices, diamonds, ivory and textiles. Their influence ran so deep that the Ramayana and Mahabharata were absorbed into Balinese shadow puppet theatre. Every November, Cuttack hosts Bali Jatra, one of Asia's largest open trade fairs, to commemorate those voyages. In Bali itself, Hindu communities still practise a ritual of floating small boats, symbolically sending their children back to their ancestral homeland of Kalinga.

These were not peripheral kingdoms. They were civilisational experiments that shaped trade routes, moral philosophy and artistic traditions across an entire region. The east of India, so often treated as marginal in national narratives, was once the centre of the world it knew. The old names still have more to say than any single moment in the news can hold.