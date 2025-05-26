India-Bangladesh Ties: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has once again raised the issue of two Chicken necks that Bangladesh has. Sarma's remarks are in continuation of his counter to Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's remarks made during China's visit where he flagged India's Chicken's neck issues while highlighting the northeastern states' lack of access to sea. Sarma has now said that Bangladesh's chicken necks are more vulnerable than India's. Sarma said that thos trying to threaten India must not forget their own geographical limitations.

"To those who habitually threaten India on the 'Chicken Neck Corridor', should note these facts as well: Bangladesh has two of its own 'chicken necks'. Both are far more vulnerable," said Sarma.

What Are Two Chicken Necks Of Bangladesh?

The first one, as flagged by Assam CM Sarma, is related to the Rangpur division. "First is the 80 Km North Bangladesh Corridor- from Dakhin Dinajpur to South West Garo Hills. Any disruption here, can completely isolate the entire Rangpur division from the rest of Bangladesh," highlighted Sarma.

He then said that the second chicken's neck separates Cox's Bazar and Chattogram from mainland Bangladesh. "Second is the 28 km Chittagong Corridor, from South Tripura to the Bay of Bengal. This corridor, smaller than India’s chicken neck, is the only link between Bangladesh’s economic capital and political capital," said Sarma.

What's Sarma's Counter All About?

Some of Bangladesh's regional political leaders and some radical anti-India groups have been sharing social media videos claiming that Dhaka can capture Indian territories and the Chicken's Neck corridor that connects mainland India to the northeastern states.

"I am only presenting geographical facts that some may tend to forget. Just like India’s Siliguri Corridor, our neighbouring country is also embedded with two narrow corridors of theirs," said Sarma.

Bangladesh's Political Unrest

The students' uprising in Bangladesh last year led to the ouster of former PM Sheikh Hasina and the installation of an interim government led by Noble laureate Muhammad Yunus. Since gaining power, Yunus has been taking a pro-China stand, posing a threat to India's security. Yunus has reportedly offered world-war era airbase to the United States and a key port area to China, thus, raising concerns in India.