What are drone swarms? India prepares for the future technology used in wars and rescue missions

The Russia-Ukraine war and the US-Iran war have thrown a spotlight on low-cost weapons that can challenge the might of countries with sophisticated air defence systems. Iran’s Shahed drone and Ukraine’s low-cost drones have shown the scale of devastation they can inflict on targets. Amid the rise of drone warfare, the swarm drones are taking the enemy air defences for a ride.

What are swarm drones?

Normal drones are mostly operated by humans. However, the attack drones are mostly fire-and-forget weapons, equipped with GPS navigation. When many drones are launched and operated by a coordinated system, often controlled by AI or algorithms rather than a single person, it’s termed as swarm drones.

India Readies For Modern Conflict

Countries like the United States, China, Russia, and Ukraine are actively developing swarm technologies. During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan used swarm drones provided by Turkey to attack India. With modern warfare reaching its backyard, India is also developing attack drones and swarm drone systems.

According to reports, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is developing a stealth jet-powered swarm loitering munition. If reports are to be believed, the jet-powered oitering munition will have a strike range of 300–600 kms and can carry out deep-strike missions.

These drones will have stealth features to evade radar and penetrate air-defence networks.

Swarm Drone Dual Strategy

While swarm drones are capable of carrying out multiple strikes at once, they also play a crucial role as decoy. Swarm drones sometimes surround a missile to work as deception for the air defence system. Sometimes, they are launched to trace the location of the air defence systems and thus help the armies decided the attack site locations.

India’s Own Shahed Drones

Notably, India is not just building swarm drones but also kamikaze drones like Shahed. Two such drones - KAL and Sheshnaag are under trials. They have a range of around 1,000 kms and carry around 40 kgs of explosives. Inspired by Shahed drones of Iran, KAL and Sheshnaag show a promising future for the Indian Armed Forces.

India is also building a Ghatak unmanned aerial vehicle that will be powered by Kaveri derivative engines. The Ghatak UCAV will work just like the Tejas fighter jet minus pilots.