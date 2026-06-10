What are ‘push-ins’, why is Bangladesh objecting to it and will it affect ties with India?

New Delhi: Just months after India and Bangladesh began rebuilding diplomatic momentum, a series of alleged “push-in” incidents along the West Bengal border has emerged as a new challenge in bilateral ties. Officials in Dhaka say they have repeatedly raised the matter with New Delhi and want any cross-border transfers of people to follow established diplomatic procedures.

The development come at a time when the two sides are expected discuss issues such as the Teesta river and Ganga water-sharing agreements.

According to reports, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) sent back groups of people who were allegedly pushed into the neighbouring country through Kurigram district on the Ramouari border. On the Indian side, the Border Security Force (BSF) is reported to have moved groups gathered in areas such as Thakurgaon and Panchagarh towards the border after earlier attempts to relocate them within Indian territory did not succeed.

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The situation has also led to negotiations between director generals of the BSF and the BGB in New Delhi. India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that border-related issues were being discussed by the two sides. It also said that while talks continue regarding individuals found in border zones, action is taken under the Indian law against the foreign nationals found who are found staying illegally in the country.

Officials in Bangladesh have described the recent developments as “push-in” incidents, a term used to describe groups allegedly being sent across the border without formal procedures. The BGB has said such actions go against international border management principles, existing laws and bilateral understandings. It has also stated that it will oppose any such attempts in line with established protocols.

A test for improving relations

The incidents have come at a time when both countries are trying to rebuild diplomatic ties following political changes in Bangladesh earlier this year. Following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in August 2024 and the formation of an interim administration, relations between Dhaka and New Delhi deteriorated, with visa services becoming limited and political exchanges becoming heated.

With the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) later taking office and a new government in place, both sides began showing interest in improving relations. In recent months, there have been exchanges between foreign ministers of the two countries, telephone talks between senior leaders and fresh diplomatic contact aimed at restoring normal engagement.

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As diplomatic contacts increased, reports of alleged “push-in” cases along the West Bengal border also began to multiply. The BGB says it stopped such attempts at several locations within a 24-hour period, including border areas in Jashore, Jhenaidah, Joypurhat, Chapainawabganj, Thakurgaon, Netrokona, Panchagarh and Sylhet.

Bangladesh’s foreign ministry has also said that several letters have been sent to India seeking action to stop such incidents. Officials in Dhaka have argued that any handling of undocumented individuals should follow established diplomatic and legal channels rather than border-level actions.

Why are alleged push-ins increasing?

Diplomatic observers said these incidents could affect ongoing efforts to prepare for talks on issues such as the Teesta water-sharing agreement and the Ganga treaty. They said the timing of the incidents may influence the tone of upcoming negotiations, especially as both sides have been working towards easing tensions.

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Bangladesh Foreign State Minister Shama Obaid claimed that repeated letters have been sent to India over the issue. She maintained that such matters should be handled through diplomatic channels. According to her, both countries have a system in place for sending back foreign nationals and the two sides use that process.

Former diplomats and international relations experts have offered differing interpretations. Some believe the incidents may have followed political changes in West Bengal, while others suggest they could be part of administrative or diplomatic messaging. They described the situation unusual given the timing of ongoing efforts to improve ties, adding that it calls for sustained dialogue.