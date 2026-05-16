What are the Anaimangalam Chola-era Copper plates Netherlands is returning to India after 300 years?

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Dutch nation, in a landmark cultural restitution, the Netherlands on Friday formally handed over the historic Chola-era Anaimangalam Copper Plates, also known as the Leiden Plates, to India, ending their nearly 300-year stay in Dutch possession. The plates are among the most significant surviving records of the Chola dynasty and were received by Indian officials as part of broader efforts to repatriate cultural artefacts taken during the colonial era.

A priceless Chola treasure returning after 300 years

Dating to the early 11th century, the Anaimangalam Copper Plates consist of 21 large copper sheets bound together by a massive bronze ring bearing the royal seal of Emperor Rajendra Chola I (r. 1012–1042 CE), featuring the iconic Chola tiger emblem. The set weighs approximately 30 kg.

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With bilingual inscriptions, the initial plates are in Sanskrit, offering a detailed genealogy of the Chola rulers and linking them to mythological figures, while the majority are in Tamil, documenting administrative and grant details.

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Issued during the 21st regnal year of Rajaraja Chola I, the plates record the donation of the village of Anaimangalam, near Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu, and surrounding lands to the Chulamanivarma Vihara, a Buddhist monastery.

The vihara was constructed by Sri Mara Vijayottunggavarman, a ruler of the Srivijaya Empire from the Malay Archipelago, in present-day Indonesia and Malaysia.

The grant highlights the Chola Empire’s maritime reach, extensive trade networks across the Indian Ocean, and remarkable religious tolerance, a Hindu emperor supporting a Buddhist institution established by a Southeast Asian king. It includes details on land boundaries, tax exemptions, irrigation responsibilities, and administrative procedures.

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How did the copper plates reach the Netherlands?

The plates are believed to have left India in the early 18th century during the presence of the Dutch East India Company on the Coromandel Coast. They were likely acquired by a Dutch missionary and later entered private collections before being housed at Leiden University Library since around 1862.

Repatriation efforts gained momentum in recent years through diplomatic negotiations between India, the Dutch government, and Leiden University.

The Leiden Plates are a vital primary source for understanding Chola administration, economy, genealogy, and international relations. Their return is being hailed as a major victory for India’s cultural heritage diplomacy.