Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /What brought PM Modi to Kyrgyzstan’s world of horsemen and ancient games?

What brought PM Modi to Kyrgyzstan’s world of horsemen and ancient games?

India has sent 87 members to the six-day sporting event, including athletes, cultural representatives and scientific participants. The Games feature 43 disciplines rooted in nomadic traditions.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 04:24 AM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 04:26 AM IST
What brought PM Modi to Kyrgyzstan’s world of horsemen and ancient games?
Image Credit: PM Modi participated in the official opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games in Bishkek. (Photo: X/@MEAIndia)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
What brought PM Modi to Kyrgyzstan’s world of horsemen and ancient games?
2
3
4
5