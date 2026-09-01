/What brought PM Modi to Kyrgyzstan’s world of horsemen and ancient games?

Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan): Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) at the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Monday (August 31).
The ceremony at Bishkek Arena brought together athletes and representatives from several countries for an event built around traditional sports, culture and the heritage of nomadic civilisations.
Sharing visuals from the ceremony on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "PM @narendramodi, along with other SCO leaders, participated in the official opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games in Bishkek."
He described the biennial event as a celebration of the sporting traditions, culture and heritage of nomadic civilisations. He said the Games bring countries together in a "vibrant celebration of their shared culture".
PM @narendramodi, along with other SCO leaders, participated in the official opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games in Bishkek.— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 31, 2026
The biennial event celebrates the rich sporting traditions, culture and heritage of nomadic civilisations, bringing together countries in a… pic.twitter.com/kd5nO0SWDm
The prime minister also greeted members of the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony as they entered the arena carrying the national flag.
India has sent an 87-member contingent to the Games. It includes 73 athletes, 10 cultural representatives and four participants in the scientific programme.
Modi waved to the Indian team as it passed through the arena during the opening ceremony.
The 6th World Nomad Games are being held from August 31 to September 6 in Kyrgyzstan. Athletes and participants from across the world are taking part in competitions that showcase traditional sports along with cultural activities rooted in the history of nomadic communities.
The main events are scheduled at venues in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrchyn and other locations across the Issyk-Kul region.
The 2026 edition has a broad sporting programme covering 43 disciplines. The competitions include traditional wrestling styles such as Goresh, Kurash and Mongol Bokh.
Horse-based events also form a major part of the Games, with Kok Boru, Kekpar and other equestrian competitions on the programme. Other traditional and strength-based contests include Toguz Kargool, Mangala, Oware, Chuko, Ordo, tug of war and strongman events.
The Games offer participating countries a platform to present sporting traditions that have been passed down through generations, along with cultural practices associated with nomadic societies.
The World Nomad Games were conceived after the Bishkek Declaration was signed in 2012 by Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkey at the Summit of the Heads of Turkic States.
Kyrgyzstan hosted the first edition in 2014. The country also hosted the Games in 2016 and 2018. The fourth edition was held in Iznik, Turkey, in 2022, followed by the 2024 Games in Astana, Kazakhstan.
The 2026 edition has brought the event back to Kyrgyzstan, where athletes, cultural representatives and participants in scientific programmes are taking part in activities across the Issyk-Kul region.
Modi's participation at the Bishkek opening ceremony came along with other SCO leaders, with the event combining the sporting programme with a celebration of traditional culture and heritage.
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