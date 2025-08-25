‘What Can We Do?’: Amit Shah Confident Of Getting Constitution Amendment Bill Passed If Opposition Boycotts JPC

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed confidence of getting the 130th Amendment Bill passed in Parliament and said that many opposition leaders will support the bill on moral grounds. Shah said that the government cannot do anything if the opposition led by Congress chooses not to participate in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and added that the government will go ahead with the bill.

"Who is telling them (Opposition) not to be a part of it (JPC)? We are already saying that you should be a part of it. If you do not accept the rules established to govern the parliament and say that our wish should be final, even though we are in the minority, this cannot happen. The government can give them a chance. If they do not accept the chance, then what can we do?” said Shah.

JPC To Continue Its Work

Amit Shah said that the government is on the receiving end after the bill. He said that a JPC of both the houses will be formed with 31 members, including 21 members from the Lok Sabha, 10 members from the Rajya Sabha, to deliberate on the bill.

The Home Minister added that the JPC will do its work. “The existing people will work. Tomorrow, if the opposition does not cooperate in any work from now till four years, then will the country not run? It does not work like this. The only thing we can do is give them a chance to present their views. If they do not want to present their views, if they do not want to speak, then the people of the country are also watching these things..." said Shah.

‘Up To Opposition To Conduct a Healthy Debate’

The Union Home Minister said that the ruling party alone cannot decide how the Parliament should function. “If the opposition fails to create a healthy debate environment for any bill or constitutional amendment, the people of the country will determine whether or not this system is right,” said Shah.

“If opposition boycotts the JPC even after the decision to form the JPC is taken, then what option does the government have?... Many witnesses are called in the JPC, and people from public life will also be called. On the basis of all arguments and evidence, a report is prepared, and the bill is changed on the basis of that report,” he said.

‘NDA Allies With Modi Govt’

Brushing aside speculations that NDA allies are not happy with the bill, Shah said that Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar are supporting the bill. "Everyone agrees. They did not get a chance to come forward (in support). The debate was not allowed to take place (in Parliament). When a JPC is convened and a debate takes place in the parliament, all parties will present their views..." said Shah.