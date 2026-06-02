What changed in CBSE’s OSM tender; why was blacklisting clause removed?

New Delhi: In a startling revelation, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) tender for digital evaluation of board exam papers underwent a major change in 2025. The blacklisting clause was removed before the contract was finalised.

The change relates to the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system used for scanning and evaluating millions of answer sheets for board examinations. Issued in August 2025, the original tender included strict enforcement rules to deal with vendor lapses, including the option to blacklist service providers in cases of serious or repeated failure.

Original tender had strict enforcement rules

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The CBSE issued the first version of the tender on August 28, 2025 for digital scanning and online evaluation of answer sheets. The document laid out an enforcement structure. If a vendor failed to meet standards or committed serious errors, a special committee could step in. The options included issuing notices, taking action on performance guarantees, ending contracts and blacklisting the company.

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The system also allowed the board to take financial security measures, including forfeiting performance bank guarantees in case of major lapses. The aim of the original system was to ensure strict control over a process that deals with sensitive exam data.

Clause removed through corrigendum

On September 20, 2025, the CBSE issued a corrigendum that changed this structure. The blacklisting provision was removed from the tender conditions.

After this amendment, the board retained powers to impose financial penalties and cancel contracts, but the explicit provision to blacklist a vendor was no longer part of the document.

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The board has said that the original tender did have the blacklisting clause. It also stated that the change came after a request from the service provider, the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), following which the corrigendum was issued. The board further said that it still holds the authority to blacklist vendors under broader rules, even if the clause is not written in the tender document.

Contract awarded after revised terms

After the change in tender terms, the OSM contract was awarded on December 5, 2025 to Hyderabad-based Coempt Edu Teck. The revised structure, without the blacklisting clause, was in place at the time of the final award.

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The contract placed enforcement mainly on financial penalties and operational timelines rather than eligibility restrictions such as blacklisting.

Penalties defined in the contract

Under the final agreement, delays and technical failures attract fixed monetary penalties. A delay of 15 minutes in resolving a technical issue flagged by the CBSE can lead to a penalty of Rs 1 lakh. If there is a delay in submitting a root-cause analysis or corrective action plan, the penalty is also Rs 1 lakh per hour.

In serious cases, the CBSE still has the option to cancel the contract and take action on security deposits. However, the structure sets fines based on time delays and response requirements.

Questions around the change

The tender documents do not explain in detail why the blacklisting clause was removed. The departure from a stricter enforcement model to a penalty-based system has raised questions about how accountability is defined in contracts involving large-scale digital evaluation systems.

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The OSM platform handles sensitive examination data, including scanned answer sheets of students across the country. With such systems playing an important role in board examinations, the design of enforcement rules in contracts has become a major part of how these services are evaluated and monitored.