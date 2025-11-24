Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2988586https://zeenews.india.com/india/what-changes-await-chandigarh-after-the-implementation-of-article-240-2988586.html
NewsIndia
CHANDIGARH

What Changes Await Chandigarh After the Implementation of Article 240?

The move to bring Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution could significantly alter the city’s administrative structure by enabling the appointment of an independent administrator, similar to a Lieutenant Governor in other Union Territories. Currently, Chandigarh functions as a Union Territory where the Governor of Punjab serves as the Administrator, and the city continues to operate as the shared capital of Punjab and Haryana, with several laws from both states applicable.

|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2025, 10:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

What Changes Await Chandigarh After the Implementation of Article 240?Image: Freepik

The move to bring Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution could significantly alter the city’s administrative structure by enabling the appointment of an independent administrator, similar to a Lieutenant Governor in other Union Territories. Currently, Chandigarh functions as a Union Territory where the Governor of Punjab serves as the Administrator, and the city continues to operate as the shared capital of Punjab and Haryana, with several laws from both states applicable.

This shift would reduce the adjoining states' role and influence over Chandigarh’s governance framework. According to Indian Express  reports, Pawan Bansal, a three-time Member of Parliament, cautioned that such a change could have serious implications, stating that the Centre would gain sweeping powers over the UT if the proposal is implemented.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

winter sweatshirts
Sweatshirts You Must Grab in the Big Winter Bonanza Sale!
India Defence Doctrine
Has India’s War Doctrine Changed? US Expert Reveals Two-Front Strategy
United States
'American Foreign Policy Is A Big Puzzle, Us Needs Stronger Ties With India'
Jammu and Kashmir news
Authorities Warn Of New Threat: Terror Handlers Radicalising Individuals For…
winter shrugs
Woollen Shrugs to Buy in the Big Winter Bonanza Sale!
Israel
Israel Targets Hezbollah's Number Two Man In Beirut
Pak nuclear scientist AQ Khan
Ex-CIA Officer Reveals Why He Nicknamed AQ Khan 'Merchant Of Death'
winter cardigans
Cardigans to Grab in the Big Winter Bonanza Sale!
flight diversion
Bomb Threat On Flight! Bahrain-Hyderabad Flight Diverted To Mumbai
russia ukraine war update
Trump Angry At Zelenskyy? Says ‘Ukrainian Leadership Has ZERO Gratitude’