What Changes Await Chandigarh After the Implementation of Article 240?

The move to bring Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution could significantly alter the city’s administrative structure by enabling the appointment of an independent administrator, similar to a Lieutenant Governor in other Union Territories. Currently, Chandigarh functions as a Union Territory where the Governor of Punjab serves as the Administrator, and the city continues to operate as the shared capital of Punjab and Haryana, with several laws from both states applicable.

This shift would reduce the adjoining states' role and influence over Chandigarh’s governance framework. According to Indian Express reports, Pawan Bansal, a three-time Member of Parliament, cautioned that such a change could have serious implications, stating that the Centre would gain sweeping powers over the UT if the proposal is implemented.