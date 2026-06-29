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What did Champat Rai tell police in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case?

Ram Temple donation case: Champat Rai was questioned as part of the widening inquiry, with authorities indicating that statements from other senior Trust figures, including trustee Anil Mishra, may be recorded later should the investigation require it.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 01:56 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 01:58 PM IST
What did Champat Rai tell police in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case?
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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