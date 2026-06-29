Police recorded the statement of Champat Rai, former General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, on Monday as investigators pressed ahead with a probe into the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Sources confirmed that Champat Rai was questioned as part of the widening inquiry, with authorities indicating that statements from other senior Trust figures, including trustee Anil Mishra, may be recorded later should the investigation require it.
A day earlier, a police team visited the home of Avinash Shukla, one of the accused, in Ayodhya. His brother Abhishek Shukla told reporters the family would offer no cover to anyone found to have misused temple funds. "We will not support anyone involved in the misappropriation," he said.
The Trust, which oversees the famous temple, acknowledged the gravity of the situation in an official statement, saying it was "shocked, hurt, and deeply saddened" by the developments of recent days. It pledged full cooperation with the investigation and sought to reassure the millions of devotees who donate to the shrine each year.
Separately, the Trust confirmed it had received resignations from both Champat Rai and Anil Mishra. "The Trust will deliberate on this matter in its upcoming meeting," the statement said.
On concerns over missing offerings, the Trust was categorical: all valuables personally handed over by devotees, including silver bricks and jewellery intended as offerings to Lord Ram, were safe and fully accounted for.
The Trust closed its statement on a note of faith, expressing confidence that the truth would emerge. "Darkness will eventually give way, and the light of truth will shine," it said.
(With ANI inputs)
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