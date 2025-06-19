What Does ‘Generation’ Mean In Fighter Jets? Here’s Where India Stands As China Unveils Its 6th Gen J-36

New Delhi: India currently operates the French-made Rafale jet, a 4.5-generation aircraft that is considered the most advanced in its arsenal. Meanwhile, reports indicate that U.S. aerospace giant General Electric (GE) has offered New Delhi engines for a fifth-generation stealth fighter. With these developments unfolding rapidly, the term “generation” is drawing public interest and confusion.

So what does ‘generation’ mean in fighter jets? In the world of combat aircraft, “generation” refers to the timeline and technological sophistication of fighter jets. It is a way of classifying them based on how advanced their capabilities are in terms of avionics, weapons systems, speed, stealth, automation and versatility.

The evolution of these jets reflects advancements in combat strategy and engineering. The first generation began with the Messerschmitt Me 262, which was among the earliest operational jet fighters. From there, each subsequent generation introduced major technological upgrades.

How Fighter Jet Generations Have Progressed

1st Generation: These were the earliest jet fighters, like the Me 262, introduced during the World War II. They were fast for their time but lacked sophisticated electronics.

2nd Generation (1955–1970): Aircraft in this era came equipped with basic radar and electronic systems, significantly improving targeting and navigation.

3rd Generation (Post-1970): This phase saw the integration of engine and airframe into a unified system. Jets became more streamlined and effective in aerial combat.

4th Generation (1970–2000): A major leap. These jets were designed for multi-role missions – interceptors, bombers and ground attack – all in one platform. They included advanced radar, fly-by-wire controls and improved avionics.

4.5 Generation: An upgraded version of the fourth-gen aircraft with features like improved stealth, radar-absorbent materials and enhanced sensors. India’s Rafale fits into this category.

5th Generation: These aircraft feature top-tier stealth, highly integrated avionics and situational awareness. Most of their functions are automated. The aircraft itself can identify threats and recommend attack options to the pilot. Examples include the U.S. F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II.

6th Generation: No 6th-generation fighter is currently operational in any air force, but development is underway globally. These jets are expected to feature extreme stealth, AI-assisted flying, drone-swarming capabilities, directed energy weapons and advanced cyber warfare tools.

Where Does the World Stand?

Countries like the United States, Russia, UK-Italy-Japan consortium and a trilateral France-Germany-Spain alliance have already announced their sixth-generation fighter programmes. While most are still in the prototype or early design stages, China claims to have made a major breakthrough.

Beijing, according to reports, has already developed its sixth-generation fighter jet, named the J-36. If this claim holds true, it could dramatically shift the strategic air power balance in the Indo-Pacific region.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is preparing to induct the Chinese-made fifth-generation J-35 fighter, closing the gap between India’s Rafales and next-generation platforms.

India’s Position

India, for now, continues to operate the Rafale as its most advanced fighter. The country is also working on its own indigenous fifth-generation fighter, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and is exploring technology partnerships to equip it with next-generation engines.

GE’s offer to supply engines for stealth fighters signals growing momentum toward this goal.

In the coming years, the race for air dominance will likely hinge on who fields the first operational 6th-gen fighter and who builds the ecosystem to support it.