What DRDO is building for India goes far beyond missiles – and it could change the military for decades

New Delhi: India’s defence modernisation drive is increasingly being propelled by technologies developed at home, and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has become a leading contributor to that effort through a series of indigenous programmes. Over the years, the organisation has developed capabilities across a wide range of sectors, including missile propulsion, precision-guided weapons, military mobility, air defence systems and support technologies for the country's first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan.

The impact of these projects goes beyond the laboratory. Many of the systems have been developed to strengthen the operational capabilities of the armed forces while reducing dependence on foreign defence technologies. As India continues to invest in self-reliance in strategic sectors, DRDO’s range of projects is becoming an important part of that effort.

Testing defence systems at more than 1,000 kmph

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One of DRDO’s most versatile facilities is the Rail Track Rocket Sled (RTRS), a high-speed testing platform that is in active use. The system uses rocket propulsion to accelerate test equipment on specially built rail tracks at speeds exceeding 1,000 kilometres per hour.

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The facility allows scientists and engineers to evaluate the performance of defence equipment under extreme conditions. Missile components, aircraft systems, ejection seats, parachute systems, armoured platforms and other military hardware are tested for impact resistance, vibration tolerance and safety.

The RTRS also played an important role in testing the Crew Escape System and parachute systems for India’s Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme.

A new generation of missile technology

Another area where the DRDO has made progress is missile propulsion. The Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology has completed multiple successful trials and is expected to serve as the foundation for future missile systems.

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The technology brings together solid-fuel propulsion and ramjet systems and allows missiles to keep generating thrust from launch to target. Compared to conventional rocket motors, SFDR-powered missiles can travel farther, reach higher speeds and retain more energy during the final phase of an engagement. Defence planners see it as an important technology for future long-range air-to-air and surface-to-air missile programmes.

Improving supply lines in difficult terrain

The DRDO has also developed an Air Droppable Container (ADC) for military and humanitarian operations. The container can be deployed from transport aircraft using parachutes, allowing essential supplies to reach remote mountain regions, forward military positions and disaster-hit areas.

The system can carry ammunition, food supplies, medical equipment, communication systems and other mission-critical materials. Its design helps protect the contents during landing that make it useful in situations where road access is limited or unavailable.

Better protection for soldiers

Work is also underway on advanced armoured platforms, which are intended for indigenous combat vehicles and future battlefield systems. These platforms are intended at improving soldier protection, mobility and combat effectiveness.

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The technology includes advanced ballistic protection, mine resistance and Nuclear, Biological and Chemical (NBC) protection systems. Modern sensors, surveillance equipment, night-vision capabilities and remote weapon stations can also be integrated into these platforms to allow them to operate effectively in network-centric warfare environments.

Precision weapons and air defence

Among DRDO’s latest weapon systems is the Ultra Light Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM), which has successfully completed testing and is moving through the next phase of development.

The lightweight missile can be launched from helicopters, drones and light combat platforms. Developed to destroy enemy tanks, bunkers and fortified positions with high accuracy, the missile offers fire-and-forget capability that allows operators to engage targets with minimal intervention after launch.

The DRDO has also achieved successful flight tests of the Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORAD), which is now moving towards induction into the armed forces.

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The system has been developed to take on low-flying aircraft, helicopters and drones that could threaten troops deployed near the front as well as sensitive military assets. It uses an infrared seeker to track targets and can respond within a short time after a threat is detected.

With drones now appearing more frequently on battlefields around the world, the VSHORAD is expected to give Indian forces another layer of protection, especially in border areas and locations close to active operations.

Building more defence systems in India

The VSHORAD programme is one of several projects that shows how DRDO's work has expanded in recent years. The organisation is involved in everything from missile engines and precision-guided weapons to military transport systems, armoured vehicles and technologies for India's space ambitions.

Much of this work is aimed at developing equipment within the country instead of relying on overseas suppliers. As the armed forces continue to modernise and India pushes for greater self-reliance in defence production, many of these technologies are likely to find a larger place in future military programmes.