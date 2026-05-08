What happens if all 107 newly elected MLAs of Vijay's TVK resign? Will there be re-elections?

Tamil Nadu's political crisis has taken a new, dramatic turn after the actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has drawn a firm red line by issuing a stark warning. Sources close to TVK revealed that all 107 newly elected MLAs will resign if either the DMK or the AIADMK attempts to form the Tamil Nadu government despite TVK emerging as the single largest party.

But what would actually happen if 107 elected representatives walked away from their seats simultaneously? The answer involves constitutional procedure, the Election Commission, the Governor's office, and, ultimately, the voters of Tamil Nadu.

What The Constitution Says

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Under Article 190 of the Indian Constitution, an MLA can resign by submitting a written resignation to the Speaker of the assembly. The Speaker, before accepting it, will have to verify that the resignation is voluntary and genuine. This is not a rubber stamp; the Speaker has the authority to hold inquiries, call the resigning member in person, and reject the resignation if there is reason to believe it was made under duress or is otherwise not genuine.

Also Read: Mass resignation on table? TVK warns all 107 MLAs will quit if DMK-AIADMK attempt to form Govt: Reports

In a mass resignation scenario involving 107 MLAs, the Speaker would be constitutionally obliged to examine each resignation individually. This process could take considerable time and would almost certainly invite legal challenges.

Would There Be By-Elections?

If the resignations were accepted, the 107 constituencies would fall vacant simultaneously. Under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, by-elections must be held within six months of a seat falling vacant, unless the remainder of the assembly's term is less than a year. By-elections across all 107 seats would be constitutionally mandated, as Tamil Nadu has just elected a fresh assembly.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) would be required to announce by-elections for each constituency, and logistically, conducting polls across all 107 seats, nearly half the 234-member assembly, would be an extraordinary exercise, effectively amounting to a fresh partial election across the state.

Could President's Rule Be Imposed?

If 107 seats fell vacant overnight, Tamil Nadu would have no functioning government and no clear path to forming one. In that situation, the Governor would have little choice but to recommend President's Rule under Article 356, on the grounds that constitutional governance in the state had broken down. The Union Cabinet would need to sign off on that recommendation, and both houses of Parliament would have to ratify it within two months.

Under President's Rule, the elected assembly would be suspended, and the state would effectively be run from Delhi until by-elections restored some semblance of a working majority. Given that Tamil Nadu has rarely had a warm relationship with the central authority, and given the number of national parties with skin in this game, imposing President's Rule here would not be a quiet administrative decision. It would be a political firestorm.

Why TVK MLAs Could Resign

TVK won 108 seats in the April elections, a historic debut for a party that was founded just two years ago. Under constitutional rules, Vijay, who won from two constituencies, will vacate one seat, leaving the party's effective strength at 107. With Congress backing adding five more, the combined tally stands at 112, six short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member House.

The party has been in active negotiations with the Left parties, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Indian Union Muslim League, which together hold the six seats TVK needs. However, the IUML has said it will not make any decision without first consulting the DMK, with which it has been aligned for nearly three decades.

Reports that the DMK and AIADMK have opened backchannel talks to explore an alternative arrangement, despite the two parties having combined just 106 seats, have infuriated the TVK camp.

"The mandate is fractured, but the largest party cannot be ignored," a senior TVK functionary said. The mass resignation warning is, in that context, less a plan and more a signal: if Vijay is blocked from forming the government, his party is prepared to bring the entire exercise back to the people.

Also Read: Why did Congress dump DMK for Vijay’s TVK, what is it trying to gain from new alliance?

What It Would Mean In Practice

A mass resignation of this scale would be unprecedented in Tamil Nadu's political history and among the largest such events in Indian democratic history. It would plunge the state into months of political uncertainty, trigger a constitutional standoff between the Governor and the assembly, and force by-elections that would effectively serve as a second referendum on the April 23 election mandate.