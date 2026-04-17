What happens to South India after delimitation? The seat math reveals a bigger story

New Delhi: The debate on delimitation took centre stage in Parliament during a special session, where treasury benches and the Opposition laid out strongly divergent views on how India’s representation in the Lok Sabha (lower house of Parliament) could change in the coming years.

On April 16, the government introduced in the Lok Sabha the Delimitation Bill, 2026, along with the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026. These bills propose to expand the Lok Sabha to a maximum of 850 seats. The House also discussed the Women’s Reservation (Amendment) Bill, which provides for 33% reservation for women in legislatures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah told the House that the process of redrawing constituencies will not reduce the role of southern states in Parliament. Several political groups in the South have raised concerns about possible loss of influence, with protests also taking place in Tamil Nadu.

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Shah addressed these concerns in the Lok Sabha and said fears about reduced representation were not correct. He said the exercise would increase the number of seats for states and expand overall representation rather than reduce it.

He also shared projections for the five southern states, saying their combined Lok Sabha seats could rise from 129 at present to around 195 after delimitation. According to him, their share in the House would move slightly from 23.76% to close to 24%.

Karnataka: Rise in seats, near-stable share

Karnataka presently has 28 Lok Sabha seats, which forms a little over five percent of the House. Under the proposed changes, its seat count is expected to go up to 42.

Even with the increase in numbers, its overall share in Parliament would be almost unchanged at just over five percent.

Andhra Pradesh: Higher tally, small gain in share

Andhra Pradesh has 25 seats at present, which accounts for around 4.60% of the total Lok Sabha seats. After delimitation, the state is projected to have 38 seats. Its share is also expected to rise slightly, moving up by a small margin.

Telangana: Expansion in representation

At present, Telangana sends 17 members to the Lok Sabha. The proposed structure places its future strength at 26 seats. Its share in the House is expected to see a small rise, moving from a little above three percent to just a bit higher.

Tamil Nadu: The biggest jump in numbers

Tamil Nadu has 39 Lok Sabha seats. It contributes around 7.18% of the House. After delimitation, the projection takes its total to 59 seats. Its share is also expected to inch up slightly to just over 7.2%, making it one of the larger gains in absolute numbers among the southern states.

Kerala: Higher seats, near-stable share

Kerala currently has 20 Lok Sabha seats. This is expected to rise to 30 seats after delimitation. Despite the increase in numbers, its overall share in Parliament is likely to stay almost the same, moving from 3.68% to 3.67%.

The government has presented these numbers as part of a larger argument that delimitation will expand representation rather than reduce it.